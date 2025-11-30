ETV Bharat / state

After Rahul Gandhi Nudge, Congress Leaders Bridge Their Divide In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar: Amid its nationwide campaign to select new district presidents, the Congress party has bridged the divide between its leaders in Jammu and Kashmir who had divided the J&K unit into two camps.

Congress unit in Jammu and Kashmir was divided between former president Vikar Rasool and present president Tariq Hameed Karra. Vikar had developed differences with Karra and other leaders in Jammu and Kashmir after he was removed as president and replaced by Karra.

This had annoyed Vikar and several old guards in Kashmir who had stayed away from official functions of the party. Under the leadership of Vikar, these leaders which included former MLC G N Monga, Anwar Bhat and more than a dozen old guard activists, held separate functions including the birth and death anniversaries of former prime minister Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

Even after warning from Congress General Secretary and In-Charge Jammu and Kashmir Syed Naseer Hussain, this groupism persisted. However, Congress leaders said after two years the Congress leadership in New Delhi under the direction of Rahul Gandhi has ironed out the differences and asked these leaders to shun groupism and put a united face of the party in Jammu and Kashmir.

G A Mir, AICC General secretary and former Congress president, J&K, said that the party leadership took a call and asked all the leaders' workers to work in unison for strengthening the party in Jammu and Kashmir.