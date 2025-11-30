After Rahul Gandhi Nudge, Congress Leaders Bridge Their Divide In Jammu And Kashmir
Following directions by Gandhi, JKPCC President Tariq Karra and his predecessor Vikar Rasool have buried the hatchet during a meeting with party leader KC Venugopal.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 6:11 PM IST
Srinagar: Amid its nationwide campaign to select new district presidents, the Congress party has bridged the divide between its leaders in Jammu and Kashmir who had divided the J&K unit into two camps.
Congress unit in Jammu and Kashmir was divided between former president Vikar Rasool and present president Tariq Hameed Karra. Vikar had developed differences with Karra and other leaders in Jammu and Kashmir after he was removed as president and replaced by Karra.
This had annoyed Vikar and several old guards in Kashmir who had stayed away from official functions of the party. Under the leadership of Vikar, these leaders which included former MLC G N Monga, Anwar Bhat and more than a dozen old guard activists, held separate functions including the birth and death anniversaries of former prime minister Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.
Even after warning from Congress General Secretary and In-Charge Jammu and Kashmir Syed Naseer Hussain, this groupism persisted. However, Congress leaders said after two years the Congress leadership in New Delhi under the direction of Rahul Gandhi has ironed out the differences and asked these leaders to shun groupism and put a united face of the party in Jammu and Kashmir.
G A Mir, AICC General secretary and former Congress president, J&K, said that the party leadership took a call and asked all the leaders' workers to work in unison for strengthening the party in Jammu and Kashmir.
“People in Jammu and Kashmir are facing a lot of issues and our party’s role in highlighting those issues is vital. So, the party leadership directed the JK leaders to work for the people and be with them,” Mir told ETV Bharat.
Sources in Congress said that Rahul Gandhi put the responsibility on Congress General Secretary (Organization) K C Venugopal to unite leaders of Jammu and Kashmir so that they could work for the people.
“Held a productive meeting on J&K with GS in-charge Sh. @NasirHussainINC ji, PCC President Sh. @TariqKarra ji, CLP Leader Sh. @GAMIR_INC ji, CWC Permanent Invitee Sh. @vikar_rasool ji and AICC Secretaries deputed J&K to discuss organisational matters and our roadmap for the near future in the state,” Venugopal posted on X after meeting the JK leaders.
Held a productive meeting on J&K with GS in-charge Sh. @NasirHussainINC ji, PCC President Sh. @TariqKarra ji, CLP Leader Sh. @GAMIR_INC ji, CWC Permanent Invitee Sh. @vikar_rasool ji and AICC Secretaries deputed J&K to discuss organisational matters and our roadmap for the near… pic.twitter.com/ibBj4wN4KY— K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) November 28, 2025
A former General Secretary who had sided with Vikar from the last two years said when the leaders sorted out their differences adding the workers would follow suit.
While Karra and Vikar didn't respond to the calls, Monga said it is a “good and healthy” sign that the leaders sat together in New Delhi and put up a united face. “Disagreements are always within parties which is the basis of democracy. Our party has a more democratic culture, which is being misconstrued as division and groupism ,” he told ETV Bharat.
