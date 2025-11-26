ETV Bharat / state

After Rabri Devi, Her Son Tej Pratap Yadav Asked To Vacate Govt Bungalow; RJD Cries BJP Pressure

Patna: After Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, her elder son and former minister Tej Pratap Yadav has also been asked to vacate his bungalow.

He stays at 26M Strand Road in the state capital, which has now been allotted to the Scheduled Caste (ST) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lakhendra Kumar Raushan.

Tej Pratap, a two-term MLA, contested from the Mahua Assembly constituency in the recently held elections, but lost to Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh, who was rewarded for the victory with a berth in the Nitish cabinet.

The directions to Tej Pratap, who is no longer an MLA, to vacate the bungalow mean that he has been turned homeless and will have to look for a private residence in Patna for himself.

Tej Pratap’s father, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad, disowned and suspended him from the party in May this year after he publicly confessed to being in a relationship with a girl for the past 12 years, despite the fact that he has been married since 2018. The couple is currently estranged, and a divorce case is pending in the Patna civil court.

Rabri was asked by the Building Construction Department (BCD) on Tuesday to vacate her 10, Circular Road residence, in which she has been staying for around 20 years. Incidentally, former chief minister Lalu also stays with her. She has been allotted 39, Hardinge Road bungalow in its place.

Reacting sharply to the development, RJD state general secretary and spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan, asserted that it proved that Lalu–Rabri and their family members were being targeted by the state government under the pressure of the BJP. He also suspected that things were being done without keeping Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the loop.

"All these are being done under the pressure of the BJP. The BCD is working under the BJP pressure. It seems that these steps have been taken without informing Nitish Kumar ji," Chitranjan said.

The RJD general secretary explained that the 10, Circular Road residence was allotted to Rabri as a former chief minister, and she was provided facilities extended to former chief ministers.