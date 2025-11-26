After Rabri Devi, Her Son Tej Pratap Yadav Asked To Vacate Govt Bungalow; RJD Cries BJP Pressure
Tej Pratap will have to look for a private residence as his father, Lalu Prasad, has already disowned and suspended him from the party.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 26, 2025 at 2:35 PM IST|
Updated : November 26, 2025 at 7:22 PM IST
Patna: After Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, her elder son and former minister Tej Pratap Yadav has also been asked to vacate his bungalow.
He stays at 26M Strand Road in the state capital, which has now been allotted to the Scheduled Caste (ST) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lakhendra Kumar Raushan.
Tej Pratap, a two-term MLA, contested from the Mahua Assembly constituency in the recently held elections, but lost to Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh, who was rewarded for the victory with a berth in the Nitish cabinet.
The directions to Tej Pratap, who is no longer an MLA, to vacate the bungalow mean that he has been turned homeless and will have to look for a private residence in Patna for himself.
Tej Pratap’s father, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad, disowned and suspended him from the party in May this year after he publicly confessed to being in a relationship with a girl for the past 12 years, despite the fact that he has been married since 2018. The couple is currently estranged, and a divorce case is pending in the Patna civil court.
Rabri was asked by the Building Construction Department (BCD) on Tuesday to vacate her 10, Circular Road residence, in which she has been staying for around 20 years. Incidentally, former chief minister Lalu also stays with her. She has been allotted 39, Hardinge Road bungalow in its place.
Reacting sharply to the development, RJD state general secretary and spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan, asserted that it proved that Lalu–Rabri and their family members were being targeted by the state government under the pressure of the BJP. He also suspected that things were being done without keeping Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the loop.
"All these are being done under the pressure of the BJP. The BCD is working under the BJP pressure. It seems that these steps have been taken without informing Nitish Kumar ji," Chitranjan said.
The RJD general secretary explained that the 10, Circular Road residence was allotted to Rabri as a former chief minister, and she was provided facilities extended to former chief ministers.
"At first, the facilities extended to Rabri ji as a former Chief Minister were withdrawn. Later on, she was asked to vacate the 10, Circular Road residence in 2019 following a judgment by the Patna High Court. However, Nitish ji allowed her to retain it as she was the leader of Opposition in the legislative Council," Chitranjan said.
The RJD spokesperson referred to the Lalu–Rabri’s younger son and former deputy chief minister, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, challenging in court his eviction from the 5, Deshratna Marg allocated to him, after Nitish quit the Mahagathbandhan and rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2017.
A single-judge bench did not grant him relief, following which he appealed before a division bench of the then Patna high court chief justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Justice Anjana Mishra, which delivered a landmark judgment on February 19, 2019 – ordering Tejashwi to vacate his bungalow and directing the state government to withdraw bungalows, vehicles, security and staff facilities from all former chief ministers.
The judgment directly impacted former chief ministers Jagannath Mishra, Rabri Devi, and Jitan Ram Manjhi. However, Rabri retained the 10, Circular Road residence as she was the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council.
Earlier, Lalu and Rabri’s daughter Rohini Acharya also alleged that Nitish’s priority was “to insult Lalu Prasad, the messiah of crores of people.”
Right now, there seems to be no relief coming the way of Rabri, Lalu or Tej Pratap because the political scenario is different from the previous years. The BJP has emerged as the strongest party in Bihar with a bigger say in the government decisions.
RJD Bihar unit president Mangani Lal Mandal asserted that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was insulting Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) happy. He said that the bungalow issue of Rabri was a result of vendetta politics, and she would not vacate it.
"Why is the state government taking this step when two former Chief Ministers (Lalu and Rabri) are staying in the same residence? Why is it being done now in all these years? This is pure political vendetta. Rabri ji will not vacate the residence. We will take all the steps needed to ensure it," Mandal said.
