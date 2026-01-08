ETV Bharat / state

After Punjab, Karnataka Rejects VB-G RAM G Act, Decides To Challenge It In Court

Representational Picture ( IANS )

Bengaluru: In a major decision, the Karnataka government on Thursday rejected the new rural employment Act, Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), and has decided to challenge it in the court of law. The state Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, unanimously took a decision in this regard. "The Cabinet discussed the new Act in detail and also the impact of its implementation in the state and its people before deciding to reject it," state Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge said in a press statement. Karnataka is the second state to reject the VB-G RAM G Act after Punjab. Earlier on December 30, the Punjab Assembly had passed a resolution rejecting the new Act, which was passed by the Parliament on December 18, and seeking restoration of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).