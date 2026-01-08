After Punjab, Karnataka Rejects VB-G RAM G Act, Decides To Challenge It In Court
Karnataka Cabinet has also decided to hold special gram sabhas to create awareness about the adverse effects of the VB-G RAM G scheme.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Bengaluru: In a major decision, the Karnataka government on Thursday rejected the new rural employment Act, Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), and has decided to challenge it in the court of law.
The state Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, unanimously took a decision in this regard. "The Cabinet discussed the new Act in detail and also the impact of its implementation in the state and its people before deciding to reject it," state Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge said in a press statement.
Karnataka is the second state to reject the VB-G RAM G Act after Punjab. Earlier on December 30, the Punjab Assembly had passed a resolution rejecting the new Act, which was passed by the Parliament on December 18, and seeking restoration of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).
The Cabinet, Kharge said, also discussed the legal and constitutional implications of non-implementation of the scheme in Karnataka with the Advocate General and decided to challenge it in the court of law.
The new law will be challenged on five grounds, the minister said. These include - the new Act violates the right to employment and livelihood enshrined by the Constitution under Article 21 of the Constitution, the Act tramples upon the legitimate rights of Panchayats and is against the spirit of 73rd and 74th amendments to the Constitution, states were not only excluded from the consultation process but also financially burdened by making them contribute 40 percent of funds, it is a serious aberration of social and economical right of rural populace as works will only be available in areas to be notified by the Centre and at wages fixed by it and it defeats Mahatma Gandhi's concept of 'Grama Swarajya'," he said.
Apart from the legal battle, the Karnataka Cabinet has also decided to take the matter to the people's court by creating awareness about the adverse impact of the new scheme in rural economy and livelihood through special gram sabhas, Kharge added.
Also Read