ETV Bharat / state

After PM Modi's Appeal, Madhya Pradesh Announces 4 Fast-Track Courts To Hear Exam Irregularities, Student-Related Cases

Bhopal: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged states to set up fast-track courts to deal with paper leak cases, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a notification establishing four fast-track courts to hear cases related to students, including paper leaks and examination irregularities.

The newly-constituted fast-track courts would function in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior. Amid nationwide concerns over NEET paper leak, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had earlier announced that cases related to students and examination irregularities would be taken up on priority to ensure faster justice.

According to the High Court notification, Sessions Judge Praveen Patel will head the fast-track court in Bhopal, Sessions Judge Shubhadra Singh will preside over the court in Indore, Sessions Judge Anand Kumar Sehlam will head the court in Jabalpur, and Sessions Judge Vishal Akhand will lead the fast-track court in Gwalior.

The new fast-track courts will hear student-related cases, including paper leak and examination irregularities, on a priority basis to ensure quicker disposal.

The move comes after the Narendra Modi-led government announced amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to provide stricter punishment for paper leak cases and introduce fast-track courts for speedy trials.