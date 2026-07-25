After PM Modi's Appeal, Madhya Pradesh Announces 4 Fast-Track Courts To Hear Exam Irregularities, Student-Related Cases
The new fast-track courts will hear student-related cases, including paper leak and examination irregularities, on a priority basis to ensure quicker disposal.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Bhopal: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged states to set up fast-track courts to deal with paper leak cases, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a notification establishing four fast-track courts to hear cases related to students, including paper leaks and examination irregularities.
The newly-constituted fast-track courts would function in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior. Amid nationwide concerns over NEET paper leak, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had earlier announced that cases related to students and examination irregularities would be taken up on priority to ensure faster justice.
According to the High Court notification, Sessions Judge Praveen Patel will head the fast-track court in Bhopal, Sessions Judge Shubhadra Singh will preside over the court in Indore, Sessions Judge Anand Kumar Sehlam will head the court in Jabalpur, and Sessions Judge Vishal Akhand will lead the fast-track court in Gwalior.
The new fast-track courts will hear student-related cases, including paper leak and examination irregularities, on a priority basis to ensure quicker disposal.
The move comes after the Narendra Modi-led government announced amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to provide stricter punishment for paper leak cases and introduce fast-track courts for speedy trials.
PM Modi has also urged all states to establish similar fast-track courts to ensure swift hearings in such cases. Following the PM's appeal, the Madhya Pradesh government decided to establish four fast-track courts across the state. CM Yadav said that all matters related to the youth would be heard in fast-track courts.
What Type Of Cases Are Heard In Fast-Track Courts?
With regular courts often taking longer time because of a heavy workload, fast-track courts were introduced for the first time in India in 2000 to ensure the speedy disposal of serious and sensitive criminal cases. The initiative was based on the recommendation of the 11th Finance Commission, following which states were asked to establish fast-track courts under the guidance of their respective High Courts. These courts generally hear cases involving crimes against women, POCSO offences, rape and other serious crimes. In some instances, cases involving senior citizens are also transferred to fast-track courts.
Senior advocate Jagdish Chhabani said, "A case cannot be transferred to a fast-track court solely for the purpose of getting quicker justice. However, if the complainant feels the need, s/he can approach the High Court and seek the transfer of the case to a fast-track court. Generally, serious and heinous offences are referred to such courts for fast-track hearings."
Also Read: