After Panihati, Another Man Dies By Suicide In Bengal's Illambazar Over 'SIR Fear'
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the ECI and the BJP for the 'avoidable' incident and vowed not to let any legitimate voter be branded 'outsider'.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 6:19 PM IST
Illambazar (Birbhum): In a likely recurrence of the recent incident in Panihati of West Bengal's North 24 Paraganas two days ago, a nonagenarian person has died by suicide on Thursday in Birbhum for the alleged fear over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state's electoral rolls initiated by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Police said the body of Kshitish Chandra Majumdar (95) was found in a house in Subhashpalli School Bagan in Illambazar and sent to Bolpur subdistrict hospital for autopsy to ascertain the real cause of death.
"We have come to know that an elderly person from West Midnapore district has died by suicide in Birbhum's Illambazar. He was identified as Kshitish Majumdar, who came to his relative's house in the Illambazar police station area. We have learnt that the reason for the suicide appears to be linked to the fear of SIR. However, no written complaint has been filed by the family so far," Birbhum Superintendent of Police (SP) Amandeep Singh said.
The deceased, originally a resident of Kora Para village under Kotwali police station in West Medinipur, had been living at his daughter's house in Illambazar for the past five to six months. Family members claimed that Majumdar had been deeply anxious ever since the SIR was announced for Bengal.
Family members blame SIR for Majumdar's tragic end, saying he had migrated to West Bengal with his family from East Bengal in 1971 and settled in West Medinipur. He was a carpenter. His wife passed away some time ago, and his daughter, Putul Biswas, was married in Illambazar.
"He used to stay here for long periods. His name was not on the 2002 voters' list. Many years ago, he came to India from Bangladesh and went through immense hardship. He was scared that at this age, he might be sent back to Bangladesh. He became very depressed," said a relative.
Hirubala Majumdar, the granddaughter of the deceased, said, "My grandfather was terrified about the SIR in West Bengal. He was fearing of being thrown out of Bengal as his name didn't figure in the 2002 voters' list, nor did he have the documents asked for by the poll body. Out of all these, he took the drastic step."
We are witnessing the tragic consequences of the BJP’s politics of fear, division and hate. Within 72 hours of the Election Commission’s announcement of the SIR exercise in Bengal - An exercise bulldozed through at the BJP’s behest. One avoidable tragedy after another has…— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 30, 2025
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to X to blame the ECI and the BJP for bulldozing the exercise in Bengal. "Who will answer for these avoidable, politically inflicted tragedies? Will the Home Minister accept responsibility? Will the BJP and its allies, under whose watch this fear psychosis has spread, find the courage to speak out?" she wrote.
"We will not permit a single legitimate citizen to be branded an 'outsider'. Until the last drop of our blood, we will fight to protect the rights of the people and to defeat the BJP and their allies' nefarious agenda to tear apart the social fabric of our nation," she added to the post.
Trinamool Birbhum district core committee member Ravi Murmu and a delegation led by Illambazar block president Fazlul Rahman alias Taru also visited the grieving family. "There have been deaths due to panic over SIR. The way the BJP government is implementing SIR in West Bengal hurriedly is making people panic. Many more are afraid and might end their lives. The BJP government is responsible for this," Murmu said.
Countering Murmu, BJP's Bolpur district president (organisation) Shyamapad Mandal said, "SIR is not happening only in West Bengal. Where else in the state are people dying? Now, Trinamool will say whoever dies is due to SIR. They are the ones spreading this panic. They are the ones responsible. Whenever someone dies, you will see Trinamool leaders going to their homes and giving money to family members to say that they are dying for SIR. This is a new approach."
This is the second such reported incident in the state where a person has allegedly taken his own life over fears related to the SIR process. Earlier this week, Pradeep Kar, a resident of Panihati in North 24 Parganas, reportedly died by suicide out of fear surrounding the NRC-SIR exercise, as mentioned in a suicide note recovered by police.
