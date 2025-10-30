ETV Bharat / state

After Panihati, Another Man Dies By Suicide In Bengal's Illambazar Over 'SIR Fear'

Illambazar (Birbhum): In a likely recurrence of the recent incident in Panihati of West Bengal's North 24 Paraganas two days ago, a nonagenarian person has died by suicide on Thursday in Birbhum for the alleged fear over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state's electoral rolls initiated by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Police said the body of Kshitish Chandra Majumdar (95) was found in a house in Subhashpalli School Bagan in Illambazar and sent to Bolpur subdistrict hospital for autopsy to ascertain the real cause of death.

"We have come to know that an elderly person from West Midnapore district has died by suicide in Birbhum's Illambazar. He was identified as Kshitish Majumdar, who came to his relative's house in the Illambazar police station area. We have learnt that the reason for the suicide appears to be linked to the fear of SIR. However, no written complaint has been filed by the family so far," Birbhum Superintendent of Police (SP) Amandeep Singh said.

The deceased, originally a resident of Kora Para village under Kotwali police station in West Medinipur, had been living at his daughter's house in Illambazar for the past five to six months. Family members claimed that Majumdar had been deeply anxious ever since the SIR was announced for Bengal.

Family members blame SIR for Majumdar's tragic end, saying he had migrated to West Bengal with his family from East Bengal in 1971 and settled in West Medinipur. He was a carpenter. His wife passed away some time ago, and his daughter, Putul Biswas, was married in Illambazar.

"He used to stay here for long periods. His name was not on the 2002 voters' list. Many years ago, he came to India from Bangladesh and went through immense hardship. He was scared that at this age, he might be sent back to Bangladesh. He became very depressed," said a relative.