After Panchayat Polls, Rajasthan Has Women Heads In 26 Of 37 Districts
With women becoming Zila Pramukhs in 7 more seats than those reserved for them, yesterday's results indicate women’s involvement is spreading beyond reserved panchayat seats.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
By Jaswant Singh
Jaipur: Nearly a week after counting for Panchayati Raj elections in 37 out of Rajasthan's 41 districts was completed on November 20 — in which the Opposition Congress won decisively across the state — the elections for Zila Pramukhs (district heads), held yesterday, have thrown up another interesting outcome. Out of the 37 districts where polls were held, 26 (around 70 per cent) have elected women to lead them, leaving 11 districts to be helmed by men.
Earlier, during the lottery to choose which Zila Pramukh posts to reserve for women (including reservation for women from various social groups) — which happened on September 23 and 24 — 19 out of 41 Zila Parishads (district councils) were reserved for women. With women getting elected as Zila Pramukh in seven more seats than the number reserved for them, yesterday's Zila Pramukh elections indicate that women’s involvement in rural panchayat governance is no longer confined to reserved seats. Rather, they have successfully claimed positions in general and other non-reserved categories as well.
Women Zila Pramukhs By Party
According to the data released by the Election Commission, the Congress has secured 24 Zila Pramukh posts, 18 of which are held by women. Among the BJP’s 10 Zila Pramukhs, the number of women is seven. The Bharatiya Aadiwasi Party (BAP), which has won two Zila Parishads, has one woman as Zila Pramukh, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's (RLP's) sole Zila Pramukh from Nagaur is a man.
It is clear that while the Congress leads in the number of female Zila Pramukhs, the BJP too has substantial representation of women among its own Zila Pramukhs.
The Congress's women Zila Pramukhs include: Anita Meena (Alwar), Renu Wala (Bharatpur), Nikita Dudi (Bikaner), Hansa Gurjar (Bundi), Ratni Devi (Chittorgarh), Beena Bairwa (Dausa), Anisha Singh (Dholpur), Renu Jangu (Hanumangarh), Santosh Kumari (Jaisalmer), Komal Bhanwariya (Jhunjhunu), Pramila Chaudhary (Jodhpur), Yashwant Kanwar (Phalodi), Sundar Devi (Rajsamand), Asha Devi (Sawai Madhopur), Sunita Gathala (Sikar), Guman Singh (Sirohi), Alka Bairwa (Tonk), and Pushpa Devi (Salumbar).
From the BJP, the women Zila Pramukhs are: Pooja Bhansali (Ajmer), Kanika Singh (Churu), Varsha Jhala (Jhalawar), Sita Devi (Pali), Renu Singh (Deeg), Hakri Kumari (Pratapgarh), and Sushila (Balotra). From the BAP, Reena Rawat will be the Zila Pramukh of Banswara.
Significant Wins By Women
In terms of women's leadership, the results in Dausa, Jaisalmer, and Sawai Madhopur were particularly notable. In these three districts, female candidates from the Congress were elected as Zila Pramukhs unopposed. Beena Bairwa (Dausa), Santosh Kumari (Jaisalmer), and Asha Devi (Sawai Madhopur) received certificates confirming their unopposed election.
Voting did not take place in these districts as other parties did not field any candidates. In particular, Santosh Kumari from Jaisalmer has drawn significant attention as she is reported to be 21 years old. Another young female Zila Pramukh, also of the Congress, is Komal Bhanwariya (22) from Jhunjhunu, who defeated incumbent Harshini Kulhari of the BJP.
Also Read:
- Rajasthan Zila Pramukh Poll Results: Cross-Voting Upsets Majorities; Congress Wins 24 Posts, BJP Loses CM Stronghold Bharatpur
- At 21, Santosh Kumari Elected Youngest Zila Pramukh In Rajasthan After Cong Sweeps Polls In Jaisalmer
- Newly Elected Woman Sarpanch Dies in Accidental Air Gun Firing In Rajasthan's Nagaur
- Political Parties Make Bid To Wrest Control Of Zila Parishads In Rajasthan In Tomorrow's Voting