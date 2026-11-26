ETV Bharat / state

After Panchayat Polls, Rajasthan Has Women Heads In 26 Of 37 Districts

Jaipur: Nearly a week after counting for Panchayati Raj elections in 37 out of Rajasthan's 41 districts was completed on November 20 — in which the Opposition Congress won decisively across the state — the elections for Zila Pramukh s (district heads), held yesterday, have thrown up another interesting outcome. Out of the 37 districts where polls were held, 26 (around 70 per cent) have elected women to lead them, leaving 11 districts to be helmed by men.

Earlier, during the lottery to choose which Zila Pramukh posts to reserve for women (including reservation for women from various social groups) — which happened on September 23 and 24 — 19 out of 41 Zila Parishads (district councils) were reserved for women. With women getting elected as Zila Pramukh in seven more seats than the number reserved for them, yesterday's Zila Pramukh elections indicate that women’s involvement in rural panchayat governance is no longer confined to reserved seats. Rather, they have successfully claimed positions in general and other non-reserved categories as well.

Women Zila Pramukhs By Party

According to the data released by the Election Commission, the Congress has secured 24 Zila Pramukh posts, 18 of which are held by women. Among the BJP’s 10 Zila Pramukhs, the number of women is seven. The Bharatiya Aadiwasi Party (BAP), which has won two Zila Parishads, has one woman as Zila Pramukh, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's (RLP's) sole Zila Pramukh from Nagaur is a man.

It is clear that while the Congress leads in the number of female Zila Pramukhs, the BJP too has substantial representation of women among its own Zila Pramukhs.