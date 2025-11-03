ETV Bharat / state

After Pahalgam Attack, International Kashmir Symposium To Seek Peace And Tourism Revival

Organised by the NGO Vishwagram in collaboration with Kashmir University, Central University, Islamic University, Cluster University, and Sher-e-Kashmir Agricultural University, the symposium will bring together writers, educationists, environmentalists, and intellectuals from across India on November 5-6. Bihar Governor Arif Muhammad is also expected to participate.

Srinagar: A two-day national symposium titled “Peace, People and Opportunities” began preparations in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. According to organisers, the event is aimed at promoting peace and encouraging the revival of tourism in the Kashmir Valley following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Geeta Singh, National President of Vishwagram, said the symposium is intended to put the spotlight on Kashmir’s cultural and spiritual heritage and to inspire the new generation to uphold the values of peace, harmony, and brotherhood. “While the Kashmir Valley is slowly emerging from decades of unrest, the region remains vulnerable to external threats,” she noted.

Vishwagram President speaking to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

Geeta asserted that the Pahalgam attack has significantly impacted the tourism sector, which is vital to the local economy in Kashmir. “It was also a reminder that enemy countries are waiting to disrupt peace in the region,” she said.

Through the symposium, participants hope to highlight the current situation in Kashmir at both the national and international levels. Guest speakers will present papers on development, prosperity, and consolidating peace in the valley, emphasising the role of both government and community efforts in maintaining security and stability.

“The overarching goal is to reassure tourists and investors that Kashmir is once again a safe destination, promoting economic revival and restoring the region’s long-standing reputation as a land of spiritual and cultural richness,” she added.