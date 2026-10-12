After One-Year High Court Ban On Their Use, Himachal Pradesh Debates Efficacy Of Anti-Hail Guns
There is a call for independent scientific studies on their use in local conditions
Published : October 12, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court recently stalled the operation of two anti-hail guns in the Jubbal and Kotkhai areas of Shimla district for at least one year. It has brought into focus the efficacy of the device in protecting the crop, its actual utility and impact.
The Court also asked the Himachal Pradesh government whether the horticulturists of Deorighat, Bandeoghat and surrounding areas have benefited from the discontinuation of anti-hail gun operations. It also directed the government to present its case based on international studies of the technology's effectiveness and the experiences of other countries, including Mexico and Romania.
Professor SP Bhardwaj (Retired) of Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University at Nauni and Chairperson of Himachal Pradesh chapter of India Meteorological Society told ETV Bharat, “The available studies and experiments have not yet produced any clear conclusions about its effectiveness, which can be said to completely protect against hailstorms.”
He explained that anti-hail guns were first manufactured in Germany and have been used elsewhere, including Spain, New Zealand and Mexico. He said, "An anti-hail gun is essentially a cannon-like machine that uses acetylene gas in a continuous burst. However, to understand its effects, it's important to know the depth of the clouds and the altitude at which the hailstones are forming. Hailstones may be linked to processes occurring in atmospheric regions of approximately 12 km to 20 km in altitude."
He said the question is that when hail forms at such a height, how can a ground-based anti-hail gun reach there? "Its waves only reach a few hundred meters, not thousands. Therefore, scientific investigation into its effectiveness is necessary," he added.
On the issue of whether an anti-hail gun can change the direction of clouds or move them to another location, causing more rainfall, Prof. Bhardwaj explained that if the clouds are very weak, shallow and confined to a limited area, a slight change in their direction may be possible.
"However, if there are large clouds all around, an anti-hail gun lacks the ability to change their direction. Studies have also been published globally that show reduced rainfall in areas where anti-hail guns have been used extensively for extended periods," he added.
He further said that the anti-hail gun needs to be activated well in advance. “We need to know whether the clouds in question are likely to form hailstones. This requires coordination with the scientists at the Meteorological Department. An average person cannot independently determine whether a cloud is likely to form hailstones," he said while pointing out that if hailstones have already formed and are falling from a high altitude, the extent to which an anti-hail gun will affect them is a big question.
It's possible that some hailstones may break up and become smaller, but that doesn't mean the damage will be completely eliminated. Even small hailstones fall to the ground due to gravity and can cause damage.
Calling for a scientific approach on the use of this technology, he said that the cooperation of meteorologists is crucial as they can determine whether hailstones are likely to form in the clouds and the weather conditions.
"Only after obtaining complete information can the use of this technology be properly evaluated. If conditions are favourable, it may provide some relief to the horticulturists, but there is no clear scientific evidence to support its complete protection," he said.
The first anti-hail gun was installed in the state in 2011 during the tenure of the then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal. The idea was to take measures to protect crops in areas affected by hailstorms. Three anti-hail guns based on American technology were installed on a trial basis at Bandeoghat in Kotkhai, Deorighat in Rohru and Khadasu in Jubbal.
Following this, orchardists, with government permission, imported anti-hail guns from the Netherlands and installed them on their own. These machines used acetylene gas, which was very expensive. Therefore, orchardists began looking for lower-cost alternatives and installed Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) powered anti-hail guns.
President of the Fruit, Vegetable and Flower Growers Association of Himachal Pradesh, Harish Chauhan disclosed, "A significant initiative towards making this technology affordable was taken in a seminar held at Nauni in 2918 where representatives from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Indian Institute of Information Technology, Pune, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and Department of Horticulture participated. IIT Bombay accepted a proposal to develop two low-cost anti-hail guns powered by LPG. These machines were then installed in Kandaghat and then in Mandhol village in Jubbal."
Following the ban on their use, horticulturists have demanded a scientific study of this technology. Harish Chauhan feels that simply banning a technology when there are doubts about it is not the solution. Its effects should first be assessed in the areas where anti-hail guns are installed.
He added that fruit growers can't rely solely on anti-hail nets. To protect against hailstorms, the possibility of installing anti-hail guns connected to radar in all hail-prone areas should also be considered.
According to him, anti-hail guns are primarily used during cloudy weather periods between April and June. Depending on weather conditions and needs, the shells are fired for periods ranging from five minutes to half an hour. Its use does not harm the environment.
He said that feedback should be sought from the orchardists in the areas where they are being used and independent scientific studies should be conducted based on the local conditions. This will help in making evidence-based decisions regarding the use of anti-hail guns.
One of the fruit growers, Sanjeev Chauhan of Bakhaul in Kotkhai, said, "The anti-hail gun has been out of service in our area for the past three years. The area where the anti-hail gun was deployed and had an impact was free of hailstorms. However, the impact on surrounding areas is unknown.”
Himachal Pradesh is known for its apple produce that depends on the weather every year. Sometimes timely snowfall and favourable temperatures lead to a bumper crop, while at other times hailstorms, irregular rainfall, a warming climate and disease outbreaks impact production.
Apple production has been experiencing constant fluctuations over the last decade. In 2025-26, the state produced 3,49,93,800 boxes while in 2024-25, the production was 2,51,47,400 boxes. In 2021-22, it was 3,05,95,058 boxes, and in 2020-21 it was 2,40,53,100 boxes.
In Himachal Pradesh, horticulture is carried out in 237,368 hectares, representing 26% of the total agricultural area. Apples are the primary crop, contributing 77.58% of total fruit production. The area under apple cultivation in 1950-51 was 400 hectares, and it increased to 116,338 hectares in 2024-25. Stone fruits account for 27,386 hectares while dry fruits are produced on 9,277 hectares. Meanwhile, citrus fruits are grown on 26,432 hectares.
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