ETV Bharat / state

After One-Year High Court Ban On Their Use, Himachal Pradesh Debates Efficacy Of Anti-Hail Guns

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court recently stalled the operation of two anti-hail guns in the Jubbal and Kotkhai areas of Shimla district for at least one year. It has brought into focus the efficacy of the device in protecting the crop, its actual utility and impact.

The Court also asked the Himachal Pradesh government whether the horticulturists of Deorighat, Bandeoghat and surrounding areas have benefited from the discontinuation of anti-hail gun operations. It also directed the government to present its case based on international studies of the technology's effectiveness and the experiences of other countries, including Mexico and Romania.

Apples from Himachal Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Professor SP Bhardwaj (Retired) of Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University at Nauni and Chairperson of Himachal Pradesh chapter of India Meteorological Society told ETV Bharat, “The available studies and experiments have not yet produced any clear conclusions about its effectiveness, which can be said to completely protect against hailstorms.”

He explained that anti-hail guns were first manufactured in Germany and have been used elsewhere, including Spain, New Zealand and Mexico. He said, "An anti-hail gun is essentially a cannon-like machine that uses acetylene gas in a continuous burst. However, to understand its effects, it's important to know the depth of the clouds and the altitude at which the hailstones are forming. Hailstones may be linked to processes occurring in atmospheric regions of approximately 12 km to 20 km in altitude."

He said the question is that when hail forms at such a height, how can a ground-based anti-hail gun reach there? "Its waves only reach a few hundred meters, not thousands. Therefore, scientific investigation into its effectiveness is necessary," he added.

File photo of an anti-hail gun (ETV Bharat)

On the issue of whether an anti-hail gun can change the direction of clouds or move them to another location, causing more rainfall, Prof. Bhardwaj explained that if the clouds are very weak, shallow and confined to a limited area, a slight change in their direction may be possible.

"However, if there are large clouds all around, an anti-hail gun lacks the ability to change their direction. Studies have also been published globally that show reduced rainfall in areas where anti-hail guns have been used extensively for extended periods," he added.

He further said that the anti-hail gun needs to be activated well in advance. “We need to know whether the clouds in question are likely to form hailstones. This requires coordination with the scientists at the Meteorological Department. An average person cannot independently determine whether a cloud is likely to form hailstones," he said while pointing out that if hailstones have already formed and are falling from a high altitude, the extent to which an anti-hail gun will affect them is a big question.

It's possible that some hailstones may break up and become smaller, but that doesn't mean the damage will be completely eliminated. Even small hailstones fall to the ground due to gravity and can cause damage.

Calling for a scientific approach on the use of this technology, he said that the cooperation of meteorologists is crucial as they can determine whether hailstones are likely to form in the clouds and the weather conditions.

"Only after obtaining complete information can the use of this technology be properly evaluated. If conditions are favourable, it may provide some relief to the horticulturists, but there is no clear scientific evidence to support its complete protection," he said.

The first anti-hail gun was installed in the state in 2011 during the tenure of the then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal. The idea was to take measures to protect crops in areas affected by hailstorms. Three anti-hail guns based on American technology were installed on a trial basis at Bandeoghat in Kotkhai, Deorighat in Rohru and Khadasu in Jubbal.