After Nine Years Of Heroic Service, Kaziranga’s Brave Sniffer Dog Quarmy Retires

By Pranab Kumar Das

Tezpur: Quarmy, a brave and skilled K-9 team member involved in wildlife conservation campaigns, will retire this Sunday after a distinguished nine-year career. Kaziranga National Park Director Sonali Ghosh said Quarmy had been part of many exciting expeditions and remains a source of pride for the forest department.

In 2017, she was trained at the National Training Centre for Dogs of the BSF Academy and later took part in anti-poaching operations in the Bishwanath Sanctuary in Kaziranga. The female sniffer dog, a German breed, helped the forest department recover rhino horns, rifles with silencers, and cash using her exceptional sense of smell.

A consulting dog trainer with the Kaziranga Dog Squad said, “I train the dog squad in Kaziranga. Quarmy was trained at the National Training Centre of the BSF Academy and has been a silent but strong fighter in Kaziranga. She has worked for nine years, during which many important recoveries were made.”

Quarmy with trainers (Photo Credit Lakhinandan Baruah)

Quarmy helped arrest 16 poachers, and the recovery of 303 guns and cartridges from a pond stands out as particularly commendable. The trainer expressed gratitude to Quarmy for helping keep Kaziranga safe.