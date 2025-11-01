After Nine Years Of Heroic Service, Kaziranga’s Brave Sniffer Dog Quarmy Retires
Quarmy’s legacy inspires a new generation of conservation heroes from tracking poachers to recovering rifles and rhino horns.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 7:32 PM IST
By Pranab Kumar Das
Tezpur: Quarmy, a brave and skilled K-9 team member involved in wildlife conservation campaigns, will retire this Sunday after a distinguished nine-year career. Kaziranga National Park Director Sonali Ghosh said Quarmy had been part of many exciting expeditions and remains a source of pride for the forest department.
In 2017, she was trained at the National Training Centre for Dogs of the BSF Academy and later took part in anti-poaching operations in the Bishwanath Sanctuary in Kaziranga. The female sniffer dog, a German breed, helped the forest department recover rhino horns, rifles with silencers, and cash using her exceptional sense of smell.
A consulting dog trainer with the Kaziranga Dog Squad said, “I train the dog squad in Kaziranga. Quarmy was trained at the National Training Centre of the BSF Academy and has been a silent but strong fighter in Kaziranga. She has worked for nine years, during which many important recoveries were made.”
Quarmy helped arrest 16 poachers, and the recovery of 303 guns and cartridges from a pond stands out as particularly commendable. The trainer expressed gratitude to Quarmy for helping keep Kaziranga safe.
Handler Lakhinandan Baruah said he had participated in numerous operations with Quarmy, alongside assistant handler Dandiram Kathar. Quarmy and her handlers were awarded special prizes for recovering ₹15 lakh during an operation in Bishwanath Chariali.
He added that Quarmy had been on duty in Kaziranga National Park since 2017 and that it was sad to see her retire. After nine months of training in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, she continued similar training in Kaziranga. Her daily diet includes milk, eggs, and rice in the morning, dog biscuits in the afternoon, and meat in the evening.
List of Achievements
On December 27, 2017, four poachers were arrested with a .303 rifle in Jamugurihat, Sonitpur district.
On February 12, 2018, four poachers were arrested in Baghmari, Bishwanath district.
On July 2, 2018, eight rhino poachers were arrested in Bishwanathghat, Bishwanath district.
She also assisted in various police operations and provided security at VVIP helicopter landing sites. Every operation she participated in has created a proud chapter in the forest department’s history.
Quarmy is not just a sniffer dog but a true wildlife conservation warrior on a lifelong mission to protect nature.
Also Read