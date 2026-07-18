After NC Dismissal, LAHDC Kargil CEC Stays Afloat With BJP Support
Dr Jaffar Akhoon defended his position saying he will continue to lead LAHDC with “external support from BJP councillors”
Published : July 18, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Srinagar: Days after the Ladakh Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) Dr Mohammad Jaffar Akhoon, who hails from the National Conference (NC) and tied up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to steer the budget, the NC expelled him for six years.
Jaffar, as reported exclusively by ETV Bharat, was served a show-cause notice for joining hands with the BJP to defeat Congress’s boycott of the budget session of the council and violating the party's directives on handing power to Congress.
After failing to give a satisfactory reply, NC General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar ordered the removal of Akhoon from the basic membership for a period of six years. “The action has been taken in view of his anti-party activities and for causing indiscipline within the party,” said an official statement.
Jaffar, however, defended his position, saying he will continue to lead LAHDC with “external support from BJP councillors”.
“I will continue to lead LAHDC. I have the support of the majority of NC councillors and outside support from the BJP as was clear in the recent Budget session,” he added.
The action against him, he said, was aimed at keeping the Congress in the “good books” due to growing friction between the coalition partners in Jammu and Kashmir.
“NC does not share a good equation with Congress, and they made me a scapegoat. I am for the development of Kargil and ready to sacrifice for my people,” he told ETV Bharat.
Barring one member, Congress’s nine councillors boycotted the budget session called by the CEC due to a stalemate over the rotation of the top post. As per the alliance pact between NC and Congress, Akhoon refused to step down from the top post after completing the term of two-and-a-half years, triggering 16 NC and Congress councilors to file no confidence motion against him.
The resolution submitted to the DC Kargil in May called for a special session for holding a floor test under section 27 (C) of the LAHDC Act. But the vote has not been carried out so far, with Ladakh Member of Parliament Hanifa Jan leading a delegation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, pressing for the floor test.
Amid this, CEC managed to secure support from NC and BJP councillors to pass a Rs 255 crore budget, which covers key sectors including education, health, road and building infrastructure development, and agriculture and horticulture, and was cleared by the 20 councillors in the 30-member autonomous body.
Also Read