ETV Bharat / state

After NC Dismissal, LAHDC Kargil CEC Stays Afloat With BJP Support

Srinagar: Days after the Ladakh Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) Dr Mohammad Jaffar Akhoon, who hails from the National Conference (NC) and tied up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to steer the budget, the NC expelled him for six years.

Jaffar, as reported exclusively by ETV Bharat, was served a show-cause notice for joining hands with the BJP to defeat Congress’s boycott of the budget session of the council and violating the party's directives on handing power to Congress.

After failing to give a satisfactory reply, NC General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar ordered the removal of Akhoon from the basic membership for a period of six years. “The action has been taken in view of his anti-party activities and for causing indiscipline within the party,” said an official statement.

Jaffar, however, defended his position, saying he will continue to lead LAHDC with “external support from BJP councillors”.

“I will continue to lead LAHDC. I have the support of the majority of NC councillors and outside support from the BJP as was clear in the recent Budget session,” he added.