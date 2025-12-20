ETV Bharat / state

After Naxal Era, Jharkhand’s Palamu Eyes Prosperity With Coal Reserve Discovery

The recent discovery of rich coal reserves will add pace to the progress. These reserves are believed to stretch across villages like Tiharo, Bijka, Harta, Fakiridih, and Horo, where coal is found just a few feet below the surface. Experts and locals believe that opening a colliery in the area could transform its economy and create job opportunities for thousands. “If a coal mine starts here, villagers will finally get employment locally,” said Somer Singh, a resident of Bhandaria.

Palamu: The Budhapahad area of ​​Jharkhand was once considered a stronghold of Naxalites. For years, an atmosphere of fear and insecurity prevailed here, due to which basic facilities like education, health, and employment remained stalled, and people were forced to migrate to earn a living. With peace gradually returning, people here are hoping for a new phase of development.

Echoing the public demand, Daltonganj MLA Alok Chaurasia raised the issue in the winter session of the state legislative assembly. He stressed that the project could restore the region’s pride and reduce migration. The state government, in its reply, said a proposal has already been sent to the Centre for approval.

For nearly three decades, this entire belt, spread over 27 villages with around 20,000 people, suffered from Naxalite domination. Budhapahad was once considered the biggest training centre for Maoists in Jharkhand and Bihar. Security forces liberated it in 2022, paving the way for development.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s visit in 2023 further boosted confidence. Many new roads and bridges were built, and the much-awaited Budhapahad Development Plan was formulated. The successful, violence-free elections in 2024 marked a turning point, reviving local markets in villages like Hesatu and Kulhi.

However, challenges remain. The proposed mining area lies close to the eco-sensitive Palamu Tiger Reserve and the dense forests of the Chhattisgarh border, making clearances a major hurdle. The Barwadih–Chirmiri railway line also cuts through the region, requiring careful planning.

Social activist Pratap Tirkey said the mining project could change the face of Bhandaria. “Every year we hear about the coal mine, but the matter gets delayed. Once it starts, it will fulfil people’s dreams and bring real progress,” he said.