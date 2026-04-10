ETV Bharat / state

Mysterious Deaths Of Children: Four Illegal Clinics Seized In Rajasthan's Salumbar

Udaipur: In the wake of deaths of as many as seven children in the last few days due to unascertained reasons, several clinics were raided at Lasadia in Salumbar district of Rajasthan.

On Thursday, a team comprising officials of various departments raided clinics run by quacks and seized four of them. Three of the clinics were operating in Lasadia, while one was detected and seized in Anjani. Locals said the quacks operating such clinics fled in panic as soon as the vehicles carrying members of the raiding team arrived in the markets of Lasadia and Anjani.

Officials said the special team comprised Lasadia tehsildar Ramjilal Gurjar, Circle Inspector Bharat Singh Rajpurohit, Medical Officer Dr Gaurav Parmar, and Drug Inspector Kuldeep Singh. The team during the raid discovered that the clinics did not have the required accreditation or certification.

"Patients were being given medicines without examination, and were being administered injections and glucose even for minor ailments," said a member of the team.