Mysterious Deaths Of Children: Four Illegal Clinics Seized In Rajasthan's Salumbar
Three clinics were operating in Lasadia while one was seized in Anjani. The raids on the clinics were carried out by a special team.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
Udaipur: In the wake of deaths of as many as seven children in the last few days due to unascertained reasons, several clinics were raided at Lasadia in Salumbar district of Rajasthan.
On Thursday, a team comprising officials of various departments raided clinics run by quacks and seized four of them. Three of the clinics were operating in Lasadia, while one was detected and seized in Anjani. Locals said the quacks operating such clinics fled in panic as soon as the vehicles carrying members of the raiding team arrived in the markets of Lasadia and Anjani.
Officials said the special team comprised Lasadia tehsildar Ramjilal Gurjar, Circle Inspector Bharat Singh Rajpurohit, Medical Officer Dr Gaurav Parmar, and Drug Inspector Kuldeep Singh. The team during the raid discovered that the clinics did not have the required accreditation or certification.
"Patients were being given medicines without examination, and were being administered injections and glucose even for minor ailments," said a member of the team.
Salumbar Collector Muhammad Junaid PP has issued clear instructions to take strict action against those who endanger people's lives. Following his instructions, this campaign was launched, which is considered the biggest action in the region in the last seven years, said an official.
Dr Parmar said the network of quacks has spread widely in the rural areas. "Due to lack of awareness and easy availability, people rely on these doctors instead of government hospitals, which often proves fatal," he said. Dr Parmar warned that the campaign will continue and strict action will be taken against such illegal clinics in other villages too.
According to family members of the deceased children, they suffered from severe vomiting, diarrhoea, fever and abdominal cramps before their condition deteriorated fast.
RL Suman, superintendent of MB Hospital, said the exact cause of death can be revealed once the test reports are received. Currently, three children are undergoing treatment at the hospital, and their condition is reported to be stable.
While the administration and the health department remain on high alert, issues such as poor roads, a lack of network connectivity, and superstition are further exacerbating the situation.
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