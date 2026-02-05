ETV Bharat / state

After Mourning Period Is Over, Sunetra Pawar Will Speak On Merger Issue, Says Rohit Pawar

Pune: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Thursday said all MLAs, workers and office-bearers, as well as the Pawar family, want Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar to be the national president of the NCP. Speaking to reporters in Baramati, the Karjat Jamkhed MLA also said Sunetra Pawar will herself speak on the merger of the NCP and NCP (SP) after the mourning period following Ajit Pawar's death on January 28 is over.

"Let the 13-day mourning period pass, and Sunetra Kaki herself will speak on the matter," he said. He clarified that there has been no discussion within the family since January 28 on issues related to the merger.

"For us, it is emotionally difficult to take any political stand during this period of mourning. After February 9, we will be able to speak freely on all aspects, as it is important to take Ajitdada's wishes to the people. I am not big enough to comment on a merger," Rohit Pawar said. The opposition MLA said it was painful to hear allegations and counter-allegations taking place with regard to the merger.

"It is unfortunate that no one is ready to discuss what Ajitdada wanted. Instead, the discussion has gone off track, and some senior leaders are giving it a political colour," he alleged.