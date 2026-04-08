After Grieving Mother's Video Goes Viral, Cops Refute Claim That All Five Sons Had Died From Drug Addiction
Sultanpur Lodhi cops took note after Manjit Kaur's video went viral on social media. Earlier, district administration had admitted Sonu following another of Kaur's videos.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Kapurthala: A heartbreaking incident has come to light from Mohalla Pandori of Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district of Punjab, where the scourge of drugs has extinguished all the lights of a family. After the death of four boys, the fifth and last son of a family has also died — all allegedly from drug abuse — leaving behind their mother in deep mourning.
The deceased has been identified as Sonu, son of Manjit Kaur. According to relatives, four of her sons had already lost their lives from drug addiction. With the death of the fifth son, the family has been left broken hearted.
The district administration woke up to the unfolding tragedy after a video of the mother, Manjit Kaur, crying, recently went viral on social media. They immediately admitted the young Sonu to hospital, but he died in Amritsar during treatment.
Police, though, are saying that each of the deaths have different causes, and each case is being investigated separately. However, the grieving mother rubbished this claim and said that the real cause of death of all her sons was drugs.
Civil surgeon Dr Sanjeev Bhagat, while talking to ETV Bharat over the phone, said, "We recently came to know about Sonu, who had been ill for a long time due to drug overdose, through a social media post of his mother in Sultanpur Lodhi. On receiving information about the youth's illness, Dr Subodh Kumar Kataria, Senior Medical Officer (SMO) at Sultanpur Lodhi, got the youth transported from home by ambulance and admitted to the Sultanpur Lodhi Civil Hospital."
Dr Bhagat added, "He was undergoing treatment at the Amritsar Medical College. During a medical test, he was found to be suffering from HIV and black jaundice. The youth was also found to have chest infection and fluid accumulation in the lungs. As a result, he suffered a heart attack and died suddenly at around 3 pm on Tuesday."
The devastated mother has appealed to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to give her daughter-in-law a government job, so that she can regain her life and support the family. She also appealed that strict action be taken against drug traffickers, so that no other mother has to endure her suffering.
It is worth mentioning that, after the video of the mother's allegations went viral, the police swung into action. SSP Gaurav Tura said, "According to the investigation, one son died about 8 years ago due to a suspected drug overdose, while the second son was burnt to death about 7 years ago. The third son also died 7 years ago in jail. He had two criminal cases registered against his name, one of which was under the NDPS Act."
Tura added, "The fourth son died about two years ago due to suspected liver failure, the cause of which is said to be a long-term alcohol habit."