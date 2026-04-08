ETV Bharat / state

After Grieving Mother's Video Goes Viral, Cops Refute Claim That All Five Sons Had Died From Drug Addiction

Kapurthala: A heartbreaking incident has come to light from Mohalla Pandori of Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district of Punjab, where the scourge of drugs has extinguished all the lights of a family. After the death of four boys, the fifth and last son of a family has also died — all allegedly from drug abuse — leaving behind their mother in deep mourning.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu, son of Manjit Kaur. According to relatives, four of her sons had already lost their lives from drug addiction. With the death of the fifth son, the family has been left broken hearted.

The district administration woke up to the unfolding tragedy after a video of the mother, Manjit Kaur, crying, recently went viral on social media. They immediately admitted the young Sonu to hospital, but he died in Amritsar during treatment.

Police, though, are saying that each of the deaths have different causes, and each case is being investigated separately. However, the grieving mother rubbished this claim and said that the real cause of death of all her sons was drugs.

Civil surgeon Dr Sanjeev Bhagat, while talking to ETV Bharat over the phone, said, "We recently came to know about Sonu, who had been ill for a long time due to drug overdose, through a social media post of his mother in Sultanpur Lodhi. On receiving information about the youth's illness, Dr Subodh Kumar Kataria, Senior Medical Officer (SMO) at Sultanpur Lodhi, got the youth transported from home by ambulance and admitted to the Sultanpur Lodhi Civil Hospital."