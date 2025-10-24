ETV Bharat / state

After Monsoon Dampener, Festive Season Breathes New Life Into Himachal's Hill Charm

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh's tourism business, which has experienced a slump during the monsoon, is eyeing revival in this winter. The scenic tourist spots are once again experiencing a surge in footfall since the beginning of the festive season.

Large number of tourists are flocking to Himachal during the festive season. Capital Shimla is witnessing an increase in tourist arrivals these days. Hotels, Mall Road, and the Ridge grounds are bustling with activity. The tourism scene is bustling with activity as bookings have surged since the start of the season.

The Kalka-Shimla Toy Train remains a top choice for tourists arriving in Shimla. According to the Kalka-Shimla Railway authorities, Himachal's tourism business was severely affected by the monsoon disaster. Now that the monsoon season has ended, the state's tourist destinations are once again experiencing a revival during the festive season. According to the officials, all seats have been booked in advance until November 15.

Magical toy train journey adds charm

Launched during the British era in 1903, this toy train service remains popular with travellers. For travellers, a journey on this train is nothing less than a movie scene. When the train reaches Shimla, passing through lush green mountains, waterfalls, and tunnels, the journey becomes even more memorable.