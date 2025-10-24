After Monsoon Dampener, Festive Season Breathes New Life Into Himachal's Hill Charm
For large number of tourists from metropolises, a trip to Himachal Pradesh provides a welcome relief from air pollution during Diwali.
Shimla: Himachal Pradesh's tourism business, which has experienced a slump during the monsoon, is eyeing revival in this winter. The scenic tourist spots are once again experiencing a surge in footfall since the beginning of the festive season.
Large number of tourists are flocking to Himachal during the festive season. Capital Shimla is witnessing an increase in tourist arrivals these days. Hotels, Mall Road, and the Ridge grounds are bustling with activity. The tourism scene is bustling with activity as bookings have surged since the start of the season.
The Kalka-Shimla Toy Train remains a top choice for tourists arriving in Shimla. According to the Kalka-Shimla Railway authorities, Himachal's tourism business was severely affected by the monsoon disaster. Now that the monsoon season has ended, the state's tourist destinations are once again experiencing a revival during the festive season. According to the officials, all seats have been booked in advance until November 15.
Magical toy train journey adds charm
Launched during the British era in 1903, this toy train service remains popular with travellers. For travellers, a journey on this train is nothing less than a movie scene. When the train reaches Shimla, passing through lush green mountains, waterfalls, and tunnels, the journey becomes even more memorable.
Ajinkya, a tourist, said, "This small train, running in the lap of the mountains, takes us back to the past and makes us feel close to nature. It's amazingly breathtaking." For several other tourists from metropolises, a trip to Himachal Pradesh provides a welcome relief from air pollution during Diwali.
The fresh air, green mountains, and cool weather are all very pleasing to the tourists. One tourist said, "The toy train journey is a lifelong memory. The beauty of the mountains and the thrill of the train passing through the tunnels is a unique experience."
This railway line from Kalka to Shimla is approximately 96 kilometers long and was built during the British period between 1898 and 1903. This track has 102 tunnels and the longest is the Barog Tunnel, which is over a kilometer long. There are 864 small and large bridges and 18 beautiful stations along the way, including Solan, Kumarhatti, Barog, Kandaghat, and Summerhill.
This railway line attracts travellers from all over the world due to its unique structure and natural beauty. In 2008, this track was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Every turn, every bridge, and every tunnel during the journey offers a new experience to visitors.
The toy train ride through the serpentine hills on the Kalka-Shimla Railway Heritage Track is a fun trip for tourists. Tourists from across the country and abroad come to Shimla to enjoy this thrilling journey. The number of tourists enjoying the Kalka-Shimla Railway Heritage Track is expected to increase.
