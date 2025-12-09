After Missing For 11 Years, ‘Jai Jagannath' Helps Odisha Man Return Home From Bangladesh
After disappearing in 2014 and unknowingly crossing into Bangladesh, Odisha’s Sudam Hembram returned home a decade later, sparking celebrations and emotional reunions in Jagannathpur village.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 2:16 PM IST
Rairangpur, Mayurbhanj: When 41-year-old Sudam Hembram returned to the soil of Jagannathpur village after 11 long years, it seemed as if all his sorrows vanished. His family which waited for him all these years burst into tears as they embraced the man they had feared lost forever. It was a homecoming that was nothing short of miraculous.
Sudam disappeared in 2014, three days after his father’s death. Grief-stricken and mentally disturbed, he wandered away from his village without anyone's knowledge. The fact that he had unknowingly crossed the Indian border and entered Bangladesh, was beyond his family's imagination. For a decade, his family kept searching relentlessly, clinging to the faintest hope that he might still be alive.
But Sudam’s fate changed on October 17, 2025, when a volunteer organisation in Bangladesh found him in a distressed state. They treated him, fed him, and tried to communicate. But he was not able to say anything. Then all of a sudden, they heard something unmistakable 'Jai Jagannath' which Sudam uttered again and again.
Those two words became the clue that changed Sudam's destiny. Realising he was most likely from Odisha, volunteers began searching for his home. With help from Utpal Roy of West Bengal Human Rights Commission, they traced Sudam’s full address. His nephew was contacted and for the first time in 10 years, the family could hear his voice.
What followed was a coordinated effort that involved the High Commissions of Bangladesh and India, administrative officials, and police teams across two countries.
Last Saturday (December 6), a team from Mayurbhanj including Badasahi police, an additional tehsildar, Sudam’s nephew and another relative travelled to the Haridaspur–Benapole Land Customs Station on the India-Bangladesh border. Document verification and final formalities were done and Bangladeshi officials handed Sudam over to the Indian side on Sunday. His return was emotional and overwhelming not only for his family but the entire community and villagers.
“This reunion reflected the strength of India–Bangladesh cooperation,” said Mayurbhanj District Collector Hemkant Say, adding that the district administration and the Dhaka High Commission worked together to ensure Sudam’s safe return. SP Varun Guntupalli called it a powerful example of cross-border humanitarian commitment.
In Jagannathpur, joy prevailed as villagers decorated streets and planned a grand welcome for a man who they had lost hopes on.
“We waited for him all these years knowing well that we will not get him back. It was a miracle and now the entire village wants to celebrate his return,” said cousin Sinendu Kumar Hansda emotionally.
District Labour Officer Niranjan Naik, who coordinated the procedures involved in his return said, “Sudam’s case reminds us of how compassion and coordination can save lives across borders. Everything was done on time and as per protocol.”
Sudam, now surrounded by his family, including his brother-in-law, nephew and niece is trying to mingle with life and people. The district administration has assured continuous support, counselling and assistance so that he can rebuild his life with dignity.
Though homecomings have happened earlier, Sudam's case is extraordinary because it were the divine words 'Jai Jagannath' that acted as the compass in leading him back home.
