After Missing For 11 Years, ‘Jai Jagannath' Helps Odisha Man Return Home From Bangladesh

Rairangpur, Mayurbhanj: When 41-year-old Sudam Hembram returned to the soil of Jagannathpur village after 11 long years, it seemed as if all his sorrows vanished. His family which waited for him all these years burst into tears as they embraced the man they had feared lost forever. It was a homecoming that was nothing short of miraculous.

Sudam disappeared in 2014, three days after his father’s death. Grief-stricken and mentally disturbed, he wandered away from his village without anyone's knowledge. The fact that he had unknowingly crossed the Indian border and entered Bangladesh, was beyond his family's imagination. For a decade, his family kept searching relentlessly, clinging to the faintest hope that he might still be alive.

After Missing For 11 Years, ‘Jai Jagannath' Helps Odisha Man Return Home From Bangladesh (ETV Bharat)

But Sudam’s fate changed on October 17, 2025, when a volunteer organisation in Bangladesh found him in a distressed state. They treated him, fed him, and tried to communicate. But he was not able to say anything. Then all of a sudden, they heard something unmistakable 'Jai Jagannath' which Sudam uttered again and again.

Those two words became the clue that changed Sudam's destiny. Realising he was most likely from Odisha, volunteers began searching for his home. With help from Utpal Roy of West Bengal Human Rights Commission, they traced Sudam’s full address. His nephew was contacted and for the first time in 10 years, the family could hear his voice.