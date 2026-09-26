ETV Bharat / state

After Minor Accused Was Paraded, 15 Pune Police Personnel Transferred By Pune Police Commissioner

Pune: Pune Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar, has taken immediate steps to abruptly transfer police personnel after the incident of Bharati Vidyapeeth police parading a minor accused in a humiliating manner.

Videos of this incident went viral, following which the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) took cognisance of this matter and orders were issued to remove the Senior Police Inspector Mansing Patil from the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

Following an investigation, a case was registered against the concerned police officers and personnel under orders from the SHRC. A case has been registered against eleven police personnel from the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. Along with these 11, four more policemen who worked alongside them have been transferred abruptly.

Two FIRs

The SHRC on September 9, had directed the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Pune Police Commissioner and several Pune Police officers for their failure to protect the rights of three minors, who were tied on the bonnet of the police vehicle, paraded on the streets of Pune.

Another FIR was filed over allegations of custodial assault, illegal detention, and public humiliation of some persons who were detained, including children in conflict with the law. While Amitesh Kumar challenged this order in court and secured a stay, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has registered a case against the eleven subordinates involved.