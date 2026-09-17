ETV Bharat / state

Green Barrier: After Mangroves Shielded Odisha Coast, Herbal Garden To Protect Kendrapara Riverbank

Kendrapara: Mangroves have long formed a living shield against cyclones, tidal surges and coastal erosion in Odisha’s Bhitarkanika. Now, the Kendrapara forest authorities are borrowing from nature’s defensive strategy to address another threat - illegal sand mining along riverbanks. The Rajnagar Forest Division has begun work on Kendrapara district’s first herbal garden beside the Luna river, aiming to create a green barrier against sand extraction while conserving medicinal plants and offering residents an open-air learning space.

The garden will come up on nearly one hectare, or about 2.5 acres, at the confluence of Ramnagar and Bahakud villages in Mahakalapada block. More than 150 species of medicinal trees, shrubs, grasses and climbers are proposed to be planted there.

The site has been chosen along the riverbank, where illegal sand extraction has reportedly contributed to erosion and ecological damage. By bringing the land under a structured plantation project, the Forest Department hopes to protect the vulnerable stretch from further exploitation.

After Mangroves Shielded The Odisha Coast, Herbal Garden To Protect Kendrapara Riverbank (ETV Bharat)

Rajnagar Assistant Conservator of Forests Gagan Bihari Mallik said around Rs 2 lakh has been sanctioned for the project. "The identified land, categorised as protected land, has been handed over to the Forest Department. Its sandy soil is considered suitable for several medicinal plant species," he said.

Neem, cluster fig, arjuna and bael trees will be planted alongside giloy, tulsi, aloe vera and an assortment of medicinal shrubs, grasses and creepers. Walking tracks will also be created through the garden, allowing people to visit it during their morning and evening walks.

“This initiative has given us an opportunity to create a herbal garden between Ramnagar and Bahakud in Mahakalapada. It will have a collection of medicinal trees as well as shrubs, grasses and climbers. The garden will be useful to everyone and its walking track will encourage people to visit during their morning or evening walks,” Mallik added.

The garden is also being designed as an educational space. A Nabagraha Vatika, featuring plants traditionally associated with the nine celestial bodies in Indian belief, is among the proposed attractions. “Children will be able to identify medicinal plants, learn their names and understand their benefits and everyday uses,” Mallik said. “We are trying to select plants that can thrive in the local environment while making the garden informative and useful," he explained.

Environmentalist Jagannath Das described the project as a boon for the district provided it is executed properly. He said it could become a learning centre for students from schools, colleges and universities, as well as those studying Ayurveda and researchers interested in medicinal plants.

“Many plants that we encounter in our daily lives will be found here. Visitors will be able to walk through the garden and experience an environment enriched by medicinal vegetation,” Das said.

The concept draws attention to Kendrapara’s larger ecological inheritance. Bhitarkanika, one of India’s most important mangrove ecosystems, has repeatedly protected the coast from severe cyclonic storms, including Cyclone Dana in 2024.

Spread across 672 square kilometres, the Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary includes a 145-square-kilometre national park. Its thick mangrove vegetation is often described as a protective wall for coastal communities exposed to cyclones, tidal surges and erosion.