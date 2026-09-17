Green Barrier: After Mangroves Shielded Odisha Coast, Herbal Garden To Protect Kendrapara Riverbank
Radhakanta Mohanty reports on Kendrapara’s first herbal garden that will use over 150 plant species to protect Luna riverbank from illegal sand mining and erosion.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST
Kendrapara: Mangroves have long formed a living shield against cyclones, tidal surges and coastal erosion in Odisha’s Bhitarkanika. Now, the Kendrapara forest authorities are borrowing from nature’s defensive strategy to address another threat - illegal sand mining along riverbanks. The Rajnagar Forest Division has begun work on Kendrapara district’s first herbal garden beside the Luna river, aiming to create a green barrier against sand extraction while conserving medicinal plants and offering residents an open-air learning space.
The garden will come up on nearly one hectare, or about 2.5 acres, at the confluence of Ramnagar and Bahakud villages in Mahakalapada block. More than 150 species of medicinal trees, shrubs, grasses and climbers are proposed to be planted there.
The site has been chosen along the riverbank, where illegal sand extraction has reportedly contributed to erosion and ecological damage. By bringing the land under a structured plantation project, the Forest Department hopes to protect the vulnerable stretch from further exploitation.
Rajnagar Assistant Conservator of Forests Gagan Bihari Mallik said around Rs 2 lakh has been sanctioned for the project. "The identified land, categorised as protected land, has been handed over to the Forest Department. Its sandy soil is considered suitable for several medicinal plant species," he said.
Neem, cluster fig, arjuna and bael trees will be planted alongside giloy, tulsi, aloe vera and an assortment of medicinal shrubs, grasses and creepers. Walking tracks will also be created through the garden, allowing people to visit it during their morning and evening walks.
“This initiative has given us an opportunity to create a herbal garden between Ramnagar and Bahakud in Mahakalapada. It will have a collection of medicinal trees as well as shrubs, grasses and climbers. The garden will be useful to everyone and its walking track will encourage people to visit during their morning or evening walks,” Mallik added.
The garden is also being designed as an educational space. A Nabagraha Vatika, featuring plants traditionally associated with the nine celestial bodies in Indian belief, is among the proposed attractions. “Children will be able to identify medicinal plants, learn their names and understand their benefits and everyday uses,” Mallik said. “We are trying to select plants that can thrive in the local environment while making the garden informative and useful," he explained.
Environmentalist Jagannath Das described the project as a boon for the district provided it is executed properly. He said it could become a learning centre for students from schools, colleges and universities, as well as those studying Ayurveda and researchers interested in medicinal plants.
“Many plants that we encounter in our daily lives will be found here. Visitors will be able to walk through the garden and experience an environment enriched by medicinal vegetation,” Das said.
The concept draws attention to Kendrapara’s larger ecological inheritance. Bhitarkanika, one of India’s most important mangrove ecosystems, has repeatedly protected the coast from severe cyclonic storms, including Cyclone Dana in 2024.
Spread across 672 square kilometres, the Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary includes a 145-square-kilometre national park. Its thick mangrove vegetation is often described as a protective wall for coastal communities exposed to cyclones, tidal surges and erosion.
A CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) report submitted in 2020 had reportedly flagged vulnerabilities along the coastal stretches of Odisha’s six coastal districts. It also identified 64 villages in Kendrapara’s Rajnagar and Mahakalapada blocks as being vulnerable to tsunamis.
Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav had informed Parliament that Rs 487.87 crore had been spent on the creation and protection of mangrove forests in Bhitarkanika.
Environmentalist Biraja Prasad Pati, however, said the locally used term “hental forest” should not be treated as synonymous with mangroves. Hental is only one plant species within the much broader mangrove ecosystem.
“We commonly call it a hental forest, but it is actually a forest of salt-tolerant species, a mangrove forest. Bhitarkanika has plants belonging to 28 families. There are around 36 true mangrove species, while the number rises to about 94 when associated species found in the mangrove ecosystem are included,” Pati explained.
According to him, Bhitarkanika contains more than 80 per cent of the mangrove-associated plant species found across the world, making it an exceptional natural laboratory for researchers and nature enthusiasts.
He pointed to Kalibhanjadia, an old forest located on a river island, which is often described as a “museum of mangroves” because of the vast diversity of species found within a relatively small area. “Anyone seeking to understand mangrove species will find few places in the world comparable to Bhitarkanika. Its environmental conditions support an extraordinary range of salt-tolerant plants, and these plants, in turn, provide invaluable ecological services,” Pati said.
Pati further informed that mangroves usually flourish in tropical and subtropical areas where saline seawater mixes with freshwater. India’s east coast, with several rivers flowing into the Bay of Bengal, provides ideal conditions for such ecosystems.
Their unusual root systems make mangroves particularly resilient. Even powerful winds, tidal currents and tsunami-like waves find it difficult to uproot them. The roots also trap silt carried downstream by rivers, stabilising the shoreline and gradually helping create new land.
“Mangroves are not merely coastal protectors, they are also land-builders. I sometimes feel much of Kendrapara district was gradually shaped by mangroves. Their roots retain the silt brought by rivers and help land extend towards the sea,” Pati said.
But when mangroves are destroyed, he warned, the sea begins reclaiming the land they once helped build. The impact can already be seen in vulnerable coastal pockets such as Satabhaya and Pentha, where erosion and advancing seawater have threatened settlements.
“The mangroves created land out of the sea over time. When we destroy them, the sea gradually takes that land back,” he said.
Against this ecological backdrop, Kendrapara’s first herbal garden is modest in size and funding. But its purpose is manifold - protecting a riverbank from illegal sand extraction, conserving medicinal vegetation, creating a public green space and teaching younger generations how plants support human and environmental health.
Just as Bhitarkanika’s mangroves have stood guard over the coast, the new garden is expected to give another vulnerable landscape a protective cover, this time, with medicinal plants taking root along the Luna river.
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