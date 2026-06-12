After Malviya Nagar Blaze, Delhi MCD Sacks Contractual Health Inspector Over 'Gross Negligence'
Municipal Corporation of Delhi said the official's conduct demonstrated complete lack of integrity and gross negligence, making him unfit to hold any position of responsibility.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 10:22 AM IST
New Delhi: In the wake of the deadly blaze at a bed-and-breakfast facility in Malviya Nagar's Hauz Rani area, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has dismissed an Assistant Public Health Inspector (contractual) with immediate effect for alleged negligence while clearing a license application.
This is perhaps the first action taken by the civic body against any official following the Malviya Nagar fire incident, in which as many as 23 people lost their lives.
According to an official order issued by the corporation, the concerned officer has been accused of deliberately delaying the scrutiny of a licence application and later recommending approval based on a false and misleading report, following which massive irregularities were found at the premises in Hauz Rani that witnessed the dangerous fire mishap.
As per the order, the officer, identified as Prince Mann, has been terminated from service with immediate effect after a departmental review found serious lapses in the handling of a licence application for a tea and snacks shop in the South Zone.
Officials said Mann was assigned to inspect the licence application on March 17, 2026. However, instead of processing the application as per rules, he allegedly kept it pending for 78 days without any valid reason, demonstrating a callous disregard for procedural timelines and official responsibilities.
"The license application related to Tea & Snacks (without seat) was marked on March 3, 2026, for inspection and report which was kept pending till June 2, 2026," the order stated.
The order further stated that the field inspection of the premises reportedly conducted on June 2 was found to have been done in a perfunctory and superficial manner. Authorities further informed that the officer wilfully ignored the patent discrepancies in the submitted documents and the factual position on the ground with respect to the operation of trade with gross violations.
The issue came under scrutiny after a fire broke out on June 3 at the same premises located at 269, C-2, Hauz Rani in Malviya Nagar.
A departmental inquiry conducted after the incident found that the premises, which was recommended for licence approval as safe and compliant, actually had significant deficiencies. Officials said the licence was approved at the zonal level based on the inspection report submitted by the officer.
Terming it a case of gross negligence and lack of integrity, the MCD said the officer's conduct reflects a complete disregard for responsibility and made him unfit to continue in a position of trust.
The corporation further said the contractual appointment of the officer has been terminated with immediate effect in the interest of public safety. The dismissal order was issued on June 11 with the approval of the competent authority.
While the Mayor had earlier said that an inquiry report would be submitted within three days (of the mishap), the report is yet to be made public. "Negligence will not be tolerated, particularly in matters related to public safety and the licensing process," said Mayor Parvesh Wahi.
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