ETV Bharat / state

After Malviya Nagar Blaze, Delhi MCD Sacks Contractual Health Inspector Over 'Gross Negligence'

New Delhi: In the wake of the deadly blaze at a bed-and-breakfast facility in Malviya Nagar's Hauz Rani area, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has dismissed an Assistant Public Health Inspector (contractual) with immediate effect for alleged negligence while clearing a license application.

This is perhaps the first action taken by the civic body against any official following the Malviya Nagar fire incident, in which as many as 23 people lost their lives.

According to an official order issued by the corporation, the concerned officer has been accused of deliberately delaying the scrutiny of a licence application and later recommending approval based on a false and misleading report, following which massive irregularities were found at the premises in Hauz Rani that witnessed the dangerous fire mishap.

As per the order, the officer, identified as Prince Mann, has been terminated from service with immediate effect after a departmental review found serious lapses in the handling of a licence application for a tea and snacks shop in the South Zone.

Officials said Mann was assigned to inspect the licence application on March 17, 2026. However, instead of processing the application as per rules, he allegedly kept it pending for 78 days without any valid reason, demonstrating a callous disregard for procedural timelines and official responsibilities.

"The license application related to Tea & Snacks (without seat) was marked on March 3, 2026, for inspection and report which was kept pending till June 2, 2026," the order stated.

The order further stated that the field inspection of the premises reportedly conducted on June 2 was found to have been done in a perfunctory and superficial manner. Authorities further informed that the officer wilfully ignored the patent discrepancies in the submitted documents and the factual position on the ground with respect to the operation of trade with gross violations.