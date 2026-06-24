After Lucknow Fire, Coaching Centres Sealed in Jaipur Amid Safety Violations
An on-ground investigation by ETV Bharat has revealed alarming details about the pathetic situation of the institutes that mould the brightest minds.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST
Jaipur: The fire tragedy in a coaching centre in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow has once again spotlighted the alarming lack of compliance with fire safety regulations in educational institutions and commercial buildings.
Rajasthan's capital city, Jaipur, is also no exception to this trend. A municipal survey recently revealed that over 1,250 establishments, including hotels, hospitals, malls, commercial spaces, and coaching centres, are operating in Jaipur without a Fire NOC (No Objection Certificate) or with inadequate fire safety measures.
On Tuesday, the administration launched a crackdown and sealed 16 coaching centres found operating without a Fire NOC. In a broader operation, the corporation sealed 25 coaching institutes and libraries in Jaipur, while in Baran, the Municipal Council sealed four hotels and resorts for similar violations.
Raising questions about the pathetic state of the infrastructure, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked if the government is waiting for an incident like the UP fire tragedy to occur here for the 'Coaching Hub' to be launched.
According to Gehlot, his government had developed a coaching hub for 240 institutes; 140 had already deposited the fees. Due to this government's folly, 100 of them withdrew their money. “Now they talk about opening an IIT branch there; it has become a joke. If an IIT unit is to be opened, a new building should be constructed for it,” he added.
An on-ground investigation by ETV Bharat has revealed alarming details about the pathetic situation of the institutes that mould the brightest minds. Gopalpura Bypass in Jaipur has become a major coaching hub in recent years, attracting thousands of students daily. Many coaching centres operate on the upper floors of multi-storey commercial buildings, with lower floors occupied by showrooms, restaurants, and other businesses.
A special inspection by the Municipal Corporation found that, out of 139 coaching institutes examined, 45 lacked a Fire NOC. Many also failed to provide basic fire safety features such as alarms, extinguishers, emergency exits, or safe electrical systems.
Classrooms often hold between 150 and 300 students at a time, and during peak hours, thousands can be inside a single building. In an emergency, evacuating such large numbers through narrow exits would be extremely difficult.
“Multi-storey educational buildings must have multiple exit routes, fire alarms, sprinklers, and regular mock drills, but most institutes ignore these requirements. Notices were issued earlier, and now we are sealing non-compliant institutes,” said Chief Fire Officer Gautam Lal.
The recent fire incident in Lucknow, where coaching centres shared buildings with other commercial activities, is a stark warning. Rapidly spreading smoke left little time for escape, forcing many students to jump from windows. A similar risk is present in Jaipur, where coaching centres operate above commercial spaces with limited exits and overcrowding.
The booming coaching industry in Jaipur draws thousands of students each year, making the lack of fire safety a major concern for students and their families. “A Fire NOC is not just a formality; it is a guarantee of life safety. Without fire safety systems, evacuation plans, and regular inspections, these buildings become potential hazards,” said Fire Officer Devang Sharma.
Pratap Nagar Coaching Hub In Limbo
The Rajasthan Housing Board had developed the country's first 'Coaching Hub' in Jaipur's Pratap Nagar, but it has not been utilised. Developed at a cost of over ₹228 crore across an area of approximately 65,000–67,000 square meters, the project aimed to relocate coaching institutes operating in the city's congested areas to a safe, well-organised, and modern complex.
Facilities such as a capacity for around 70,000 students, ample parking, a central library, a cyber lab, hostels, a food court, and security surveillance were proposed for this hub. However, ironically, the project intended to serve as an alternative to the haphazardly operating coaching institutes has not been fully utilised to date.
Coaching operators showed little interest in shifting there, and the allotments of those who had been assigned units were subsequently cancelled.
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