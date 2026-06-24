ETV Bharat / state

After Lucknow Fire, Coaching Centres Sealed in Jaipur Amid Safety Violations

Jaipur: The fire tragedy in a coaching centre in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow has once again spotlighted the alarming lack of compliance with fire safety regulations in educational institutions and commercial buildings.

Rajasthan's capital city, Jaipur, is also no exception to this trend. A municipal survey recently revealed that over 1,250 establishments, including hotels, hospitals, malls, commercial spaces, and coaching centres, are operating in Jaipur without a Fire NOC (No Objection Certificate) or with inadequate fire safety measures.

On Tuesday, the administration launched a crackdown and sealed 16 coaching centres found operating without a Fire NOC. In a broader operation, the corporation sealed 25 coaching institutes and libraries in Jaipur, while in Baran, the Municipal Council sealed four hotels and resorts for similar violations.

A coaching centre that is sealed (ETV Bharat)

Raising questions about the pathetic state of the infrastructure, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked if the government is waiting for an incident like the UP fire tragedy to occur here for the 'Coaching Hub' to be launched.

According to Gehlot, his government had developed a coaching hub for 240 institutes; 140 had already deposited the fees. Due to this government's folly, 100 of them withdrew their money. “Now they talk about opening an IIT branch there; it has become a joke. If an IIT unit is to be opened, a new building should be constructed for it,” he added.

An on-ground investigation by ETV Bharat has revealed alarming details about the pathetic situation of the institutes that mould the brightest minds. Gopalpura Bypass in Jaipur has become a major coaching hub in recent years, attracting thousands of students daily. Many coaching centres operate on the upper floors of multi-storey commercial buildings, with lower floors occupied by showrooms, restaurants, and other businesses.