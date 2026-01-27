ETV Bharat / state

After Losing His Mother And A Leg, Anakapalli’s Apparao Is Chasing India’s Paralympic Dream In Badminton

Anakapalli: Apparao did not want to be defined by the leg he lost. He wanted to be remembered for his determination, refusing to surrender. Orphaned by a tragedy that stuck pretty early in his life, abandoned by circumstance and constrained by poverty, the young para-badminton player from Nathavaram mandal chose to make discipline his mantra and wove his dreams to beat defeat.

Fourteen years ago, a devastating road accident altered the course of his life forever when Apparao lost his mother and his left leg. The emotional wound deepened when his father gradually distanced himself, leaving the child to grow up sans family support, financial security or emotional bond.

Life in a remote village of Anakapalli district also did not offer much space for grief or healing. Survival became a daily challenge. Yet amid isolation and hardship, Apparao held on to just one powerful desire - to live with dignity and self-respect. That resolve eventually guided him towards sport.

Badminton became his lifeline and how! With conviction, Apparao approached coach Kiran Kumar in Narsipatnam, expressing his wish to train in para-badminton. Moved by the young man’s commitment rather than his limitations, the coach agreed to mentor him, setting in motion a journey that redefined Apparao’s future.

Training was relentless but painful. Apparao developed a distinctive playing style, combining agility, endurance and tactical awareness. He spent long hours in the gym and on the court, frequently holding his own against able-bodied players. However, practicing with a regular prosthetic leg took a heavy toll, causing repeated thigh injuries and affecting his progress.