After Losing His Mother And A Leg, Anakapalli’s Apparao Is Chasing India’s Paralympic Dream In Badminton
He was orphaned, disabled and abandoned. But Apparao transformed his problem, rose from a remote village to the international para-badminton stage and proved himself.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Anakapalli: Apparao did not want to be defined by the leg he lost. He wanted to be remembered for his determination, refusing to surrender. Orphaned by a tragedy that stuck pretty early in his life, abandoned by circumstance and constrained by poverty, the young para-badminton player from Nathavaram mandal chose to make discipline his mantra and wove his dreams to beat defeat.
Fourteen years ago, a devastating road accident altered the course of his life forever when Apparao lost his mother and his left leg. The emotional wound deepened when his father gradually distanced himself, leaving the child to grow up sans family support, financial security or emotional bond.
Life in a remote village of Anakapalli district also did not offer much space for grief or healing. Survival became a daily challenge. Yet amid isolation and hardship, Apparao held on to just one powerful desire - to live with dignity and self-respect. That resolve eventually guided him towards sport.
Badminton became his lifeline and how! With conviction, Apparao approached coach Kiran Kumar in Narsipatnam, expressing his wish to train in para-badminton. Moved by the young man’s commitment rather than his limitations, the coach agreed to mentor him, setting in motion a journey that redefined Apparao’s future.
Training was relentless but painful. Apparao developed a distinctive playing style, combining agility, endurance and tactical awareness. He spent long hours in the gym and on the court, frequently holding his own against able-bodied players. However, practicing with a regular prosthetic leg took a heavy toll, causing repeated thigh injuries and affecting his progress.
But to his good fortune, support arrived. A compassionate donor provided Apparao with a prosthetic blade leg, that dramatically improved his mobility and balance on the court. The impact was immediate. “The blade leg changed my life. It gave me confidence and allowed me to move freely while playing,” says Apparao.
Coach Kiran Kumar describes Apparao as disciplined, patient and mentally strong. "His ability to compete skillfully with regular players reflects not only physical strength but exceptional mental toughness," Kiran Kumar says. Apparao now trains at the Visakha MRDA Sports Arena, following a rigorous schedule as he works towards national and international benchmarks.
The results are beginning to show. Apparao reached the quarter-finals of the National Para Sports competition in Jharkhand, marking his arrival on the national stage. More recently, he got selected for the Yonex Para Badminton International Tournament in Australia, a big step in his international career.
For Apparao, the dream extends beyond medals. He aims to represent India at the Paralympic Games, carrying with him the story of a boy who rose from loss, neglect and hardship through discipline and belief.
Apparao’s journey highlights a simple philosophy - that disability may alter the body, but determination defines the future. His story is an inspiration that youngsters must see strength where the world looks at limitation.
