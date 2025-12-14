After Long Wait, Jammu Kashmir Transfers Forest Rights Act To Tribal Affairs Department
The decision will make the implementation of the act smoother and effective, giving land rights to the tribals after producing evidence.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 5:30 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has shifted the responsibility of implementing the Forest Rights Act from the Forest Department to the Tribal Affairs Department, a decision which has been welcomed by tribal activists.
The General Administration Department (GAD) of the government said the Tribal Affairs Department shall be the Nodal Department for implementation of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, in the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir.
The Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, shall be the Nodal Officer from the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir to coordinate with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, for monitoring and reporting of implementation and the progress of initiatives under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, covered under Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), GAD Commissioner M Raju said.
The Forest Rights Act (FRA) was enacted and implemented in 2006 across India, but in Jammu and Kashmir, it was implemented in 2020, a year after the abrogation of Article 370.
The FRA grants two kinds of ownership – community and individual – to tribes and forest dwellers, and its implementation is done at the grassroots level. As per the Act, Gram Sabhas pass a resolution to declare a land as forest, and then the claims are filed by written applications. The Sabha is presided over by the chairman and is attended by members of the community, the forester, the patwari and the panchayat secretary.
Forest dwellers and their activists have been demanding the replacement of the forest department with the tribal affairs department for the smooth implementation of the act, which gives land rights to the tribals after producing evidence and fulfilling legal requirements under the act.
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said this step will ensure more effective implementation of the act while safeguarding the rights of our tribal communities.
Forest Rights Coalition Jammu and Kashmir, a group of activists who are campaigning for the FRA implementation, said the government has taken a long-overdue step to correct a structural injustice.
It said this decision finally brings Jammu and Kashmir in line with the national framework, where Tribal Welfare Departments serve as nodal agencies, reflecting the true spirit of the Act.
“This change brings immense relief to nomadic and pastoral communities whose lives are shaped by seasonal movement, forests and alpine rangelands, and who have historically suffered under hostile forest governance,” said FRA campaigner Sheikh Ghulam Rasool.
