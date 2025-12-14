ETV Bharat / state

After Long Wait, Jammu Kashmir Transfers Forest Rights Act To Tribal Affairs Department

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has shifted the responsibility of implementing the Forest Rights Act from the Forest Department to the Tribal Affairs Department, a decision which has been welcomed by tribal activists.

The General Administration Department (GAD) of the government said the Tribal Affairs Department shall be the Nodal Department for implementation of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, in the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

The Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, shall be the Nodal Officer from the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir to coordinate with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, for monitoring and reporting of implementation and the progress of initiatives under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, covered under Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), GAD Commissioner M Raju said.

The Forest Rights Act (FRA) was enacted and implemented in 2006 across India, but in Jammu and Kashmir, it was implemented in 2020, a year after the abrogation of Article 370.

The FRA grants two kinds of ownership – community and individual – to tribes and forest dwellers, and its implementation is done at the grassroots level. As per the Act, Gram Sabhas pass a resolution to declare a land as forest, and then the claims are filed by written applications. The Sabha is presided over by the chairman and is attended by members of the community, the forester, the patwari and the panchayat secretary.