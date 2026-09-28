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After 72-Year-Old Kesi Dalai Battles With Birupa River For Over 2 Hours, Kendrapara Youth Jump To Rescue her

Swept away after falling into the Birupa River in Odisha, the septuagenarian stayed afloat until Balipatana villagers reached her by boat, reports Radhakanta Mohanty.

After Kesi Dalai Battles With Birupa River For Over Two Hours, Kendrapara Youth Jump Into River To Rescue her
Kesi Dalai under treatment at Pattamundai hospital (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 28, 2026 at 11:22 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Kendrapara: Call it providential dispensation, Kesi Dalai gasped for breath and struggled to survive a two-hour ordeal in deep, crocodile-infested water of Birupa river before being rescued alive. Though the 72-year-old thought she would never see her three sons and grandchildren again, she held on with all the strength she had and with faith in God. And true to her belief, a few young men from Balipatana in Kendrapara district’s Pattamundai block spotted her and jumped in to save Kesi, who had slipped into the floodwaters of Birupa River near her village in Jajpur.

Kesi had turned pale by the time she was rescued, but she thanked God once she was able to speak. “I felt dizzy and fell into the river. I kept sinking and coming back up as the water carried me away. I thought it was only God who could save me. The boys came in the form of God and saved me. They pulled me out,” she said. Kesi was driven by the strong current of the Birupa river and tried to keep afloat all the way till she was rescued from Brahmani river in Kendrapara district.

After Kesi Dalai Battles With Birupa River For Over Two Hours, Kendrapara Youth Jump Into River To Rescue her
Villagers try to keep Kesi warm after her rescue (ETV Bharat)

Abhijit Sahu, one of the youngsters from the village who helped rescue her, expressed shock at how Kesi had survived for so long with water filling her stomach. “We heard a commotion that someone was being swept past our village. We ran to the bank and saw an elderly woman disappearing beneath the water and surfacing again. We took a boat immediately and brought her ashore,” Abhijit said.

Rahul Nayak, another local youth involved in the rescue, said his brother Abhijit did not hesitate before getting onto a boat to save Kesi. “Apart from divine grace, it was Kesi’s ability to swim that helped her survive long enough for us to reach her,” he said.

“When we got close, we saw it was an elderly woman. We got her into the boat and brought her ashore,” said Abhijit. The villagers called the 108 ambulance service and Kesi was taken to Pattamundai hospital.

But before the ambulance arrived, the villagers warmed her, tended to her and patiently waited for the ambulance. “Some of us tried to pump water out of her stomach by lightly pressing her abdomen. She puked a lot of water she had gulped down. By then, Kesi had revived enough to tell us where she had come from and spoke of her family waiting at home,” Abhijit said.

Dr Nirakar Parida, Medical Officer at Pattamundai Sub-divisional Hospital, Kendrapara, said Kesi’s condition was stable. “She is still under treatment, but her vital parameters are stable. We will discharge her in a day or two,” he said.

Also Read:

  1. Heavy Snowfall Traps 121 Trekkers On Gangotri Trek; Forest Department Rescues All Safely
  2. As Floods Unleashed Fury In Odisha, 356 Expectant Mothers Evacuated To Safety, 182 Families Celebrated Their Newborns

TAGGED:

BALIPATANA RESCUE PATTAMUNDAI
KENDRAPARA ELDERLY WOMAN RESCUED
JAJPUR WOMAN SURVIVAL STORY
ODISHA FLOODS
KESI DALAI BIRUPA RIVER RESCUE

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