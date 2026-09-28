ETV Bharat / state

After 72-Year-Old Kesi Dalai Battles With Birupa River For Over 2 Hours, Kendrapara Youth Jump To Rescue her

Kesi Dalai under treatment at Pattamundai hospital ( ETV Bharat )

Kendrapara: Call it providential dispensation, Kesi Dalai gasped for breath and struggled to survive a two-hour ordeal in deep, crocodile-infested water of Birupa river before being rescued alive. Though the 72-year-old thought she would never see her three sons and grandchildren again, she held on with all the strength she had and with faith in God. And true to her belief, a few young men from Balipatana in Kendrapara district’s Pattamundai block spotted her and jumped in to save Kesi, who had slipped into the floodwaters of Birupa River near her village in Jajpur.

Kesi had turned pale by the time she was rescued, but she thanked God once she was able to speak. “I felt dizzy and fell into the river. I kept sinking and coming back up as the water carried me away. I thought it was only God who could save me. The boys came in the form of God and saved me. They pulled me out,” she said. Kesi was driven by the strong current of the Birupa river and tried to keep afloat all the way till she was rescued from Brahmani river in Kendrapara district. Villagers try to keep Kesi warm after her rescue (ETV Bharat) Abhijit Sahu, one of the youngsters from the village who helped rescue her, expressed shock at how Kesi had survived for so long with water filling her stomach. “We heard a commotion that someone was being swept past our village. We ran to the bank and saw an elderly woman disappearing beneath the water and surfacing again. We took a boat immediately and brought her ashore,” Abhijit said.