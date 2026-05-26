ETV Bharat / state

After Demolition Of Tribal Homes, Jammu Parties Stage Protest Against 'Encroachers'; Target Omar Abdullah Govt In J&K

Jammu: Following the demolition of houses in Raika Bandi forest area near Sidhra in Jammu by forest department, rightwing parties in Jammu have opened a front against alleged encroachers and National Conference (NC) government which they said 'shielding' the encroachers.

Shiv Sena and Dogra front on Tuesday held a protest demonstration here and raised slogans against encroachers and minister for forest Javed Rana, who said the Forest Rights Act claims of the dwellers will be cleared on fastrack basis.

The protest demonstration was led by Shiv Sena and Dogra front President Ashok Gupta who termed the encroachment as “a kind of terror”.

"This is a clear case of spreading terror after encroaching the land and making it Hindu versus Muslims issue, and the minister is also involved in it. I am not saying this but there is a clear order from the High Court which has mentioned that under Khasra number 56 of Sunjwan, over 618 kanals of land is under encroachment and the status of the land is forest," Gupta told media persons during the protest demonstration.