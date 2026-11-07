After IAS Divya Mittal, Uttar Pradesh PCS Officer Anupama Raag Resigns
The decision by Raag, who was the deputy commissioner of the GST department, has fueled speculation that she may take on an active political role.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 1:03 PM IST
Lucknow: Following the resignation of IAS officer Divya Mittal, a PCS officer of Uttar Pradesh has stepped down from the administrative service.
In a social media post on Friday, Anupama Raag, a Deputy Commissioner of the GST department, announced her decision to opt for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), which has been approved by the government.
"A new beginning… with a renewed resolve! My move from the administrative service into public life is not just a new role, but a commitment to fulfilling my responsibilities to society in a new way," she shared on X.
She said active participation and meaningful efforts bring change, not just ideas. "I believe that change comes not just from ideas, but from participation and meaningful efforts. With all your love, trust, and blessings, I begin this new journey today," she added.
एक नई शुरुआत… एक नए संकल्प के साथ! 🌿 प्रशासनिक सेवा से सार्वजनिक जीवन की ओर मेरा यह कदम केवल एक नई भूमिका नहीं, बल्कि समाज के प्रति अपनी जिम्मेदारियों को एक नए रूप में निभाने का संकल्प है। मेरा विश्वास है कि बदलाव केवल विचारों से नहीं, बल्कि भागीदारी और सार्थक प्रयासों से आता है। आप सभी के स्नेह, विश्वास और आशीर्वाद के साथ आज इस नई यात्रा की शुरुआत कर रही हूँ। आपकी अपनी, अनुपमा सरोज सिंह— Anupama Raag (@anupamaraag1) November 4, 2026
The decision of Raag, who is the wife of Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria, has fueled speculation in political circles that she may take on an active role within the party and contest the upcoming assembly elections from the Sidhauli constituency in Sitapur.
Although no official announcement has been made by the party in this regard yet, it is widely believed that she may enter active politics in the coming days.
As her mother, Sushila Saroj, was an MP from the Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha constituency, her ties to a political family are also being linked to the speculation surrounding her entry into politics.
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