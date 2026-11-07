ETV Bharat / state

After IAS Divya Mittal, Uttar Pradesh PCS Officer Anupama Raag Resigns

A file photo of Anupama Raag. ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: Following the resignation of IAS officer Divya Mittal, a PCS officer of Uttar Pradesh has stepped down from the administrative service.

In a social media post on Friday, Anupama Raag, a Deputy Commissioner of the GST department, announced her decision to opt for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), which has been approved by the government.

"A new beginning… with a renewed resolve! My move from the administrative service into public life is not just a new role, but a commitment to fulfilling my responsibilities to society in a new way," she shared on X. She said active participation and meaningful efforts bring change, not just ideas. "I believe that change comes not just from ideas, but from participation and meaningful efforts. With all your love, trust, and blessings, I begin this new journey today," she added.