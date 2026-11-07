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After IAS Divya Mittal, Uttar Pradesh PCS Officer Anupama Raag Resigns

The decision by Raag, who was the deputy commissioner of the GST department, has fueled speculation that she may take on an active political role.

A file photo of Anupama Raag.
A file photo of Anupama Raag. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 7, 2026 at 1:03 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Lucknow: Following the resignation of IAS officer Divya Mittal, a PCS officer of Uttar Pradesh has stepped down from the administrative service.

In a social media post on Friday, Anupama Raag, a Deputy Commissioner of the GST department, announced her decision to opt for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), which has been approved by the government.

"A new beginning… with a renewed resolve! My move from the administrative service into public life is not just a new role, but a commitment to fulfilling my responsibilities to society in a new way," she shared on X.

She said active participation and meaningful efforts bring change, not just ideas. "I believe that change comes not just from ideas, but from participation and meaningful efforts. With all your love, trust, and blessings, I begin this new journey today," she added.

The decision of Raag, who is the wife of Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria, has fueled speculation in political circles that she may take on an active role within the party and contest the upcoming assembly elections from the Sidhauli constituency in Sitapur.

Although no official announcement has been made by the party in this regard yet, it is widely believed that she may enter active politics in the coming days.

As her mother, Sushila Saroj, was an MP from the Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha constituency, her ties to a political family are also being linked to the speculation surrounding her entry into politics.

Also Read

  1. Former IAS Officer Divya Mittal Enters Politics, Launches Jan Niti Bharat Ahead Of 2027 UP Elections
  2. Light Lamps At Home When Diyas Are Lit At Ram Janmabhoomi: Yogi Adityanath

TAGGED:

UP PCS OFFICER RESIGNS
SAMAJWADI PARTY
VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT SCHEME
IAS DIVYA MITTAL
UP GST DPET

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