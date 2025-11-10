ETV Bharat / state

After 'Hirabano Khamkar', Gujarat Bizman Now Pledges Support To Farmers Hit By Unseasonal Rains

Surat: At a time when farmers have been hit hard by unseasonal rainfall in Gujarat, Surat-based industrialist and social activist Piyushbhai Bhurabhai Desai has announced financial assistance for thousands of affected farmers, continuing his mission of community upliftment. Desai has pledged Rs 7500 each to around 7500 farmers to help them overcome the financial strain caused by the crop damage.

The announcement was made on Sunday at an event in Surat organised under Desai's ongoing initiative, the 'Hirabano Khamkar' campaign, which focuses on empowering girls through education. During the event, Desai also extended educational aid to 551 girl students, who received Rs 7,500 each. With this, the total number of girls who have benefited under the campaign has reached 1102, with a cumulative Rs 41.32 lakh distributed so far to the beneficiaries.

Piyushbhai Desai reiterated his commitment, saying, "Educating daughters is the best way to strengthen the nation's future. Our objective is to provide assistance to 21,000 underprivileged girls to help them meet their educational expenses. For this, we will distribute approximately Rs 157.50 crore."

Desai's 'Hirabano Khamkar' campaign, launched in Surat recently on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, in memory of his late mother, Heeraben, is not only empowering girls but has now become a ray of hope for farmers affected by unseasonal rains.