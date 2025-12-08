Uttarakhand Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat Apologizes For Comments On Sikhs
The former state minister offered 'seva' at the Paonta Sahib Gurudwara in Himachal Pradesh while apologizing for his remarks on the community.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 3:14 PM IST
Dehradun: Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat on Sunday offered his services at the Paonta Sahib Gurdwara in Himachal Pradesh and apologised for his alleged 'anti-Sikh' remark he had made during a lawyers' protest.
Rawat offered prayers at the gurdwara in Sirmaur and offered 'seva' (service) at the 'joda ghar' (where shoes are kept) and the 'langar' kitchen. A former Uttarakhand cabinet minister, Rawat said he has utmost respect for the Sikh community and never intended to use indecent words against the community.
"If my words have hurt any lawyer or other member of the community, I sincerely apologise," said Rawat, who is the chairman of the election management committee of Uttarakhand Congress. Rawat allegedly made an objectionable remark, pointing at a Sikh lawyer, sparking protests at the agitation site.
Sensing the situation, Rawat immediately apologised but the uproar did not subside, forcing him to leave the protest site. A video of Rawat's remarks circulated on social media, sparking protests across the state. In Dehradun, members of the Sikh community burned his effigy and raised slogans against him at the Clock Tower on Saturday.
“गलती को स्वीकारना ही सच्ची सेवा है, और गुरु की शरण में झुकना ही सच्चा साहस।”— Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) December 8, 2025
मुंह की फिसलन कभी-कभी बहुत भारी पड़ जाती है और ऐसी ही एक फिसलन के शिकार हमारे कांग्रेस के नेता डॉ. हरक सिंह रावत जी हो गए।
सिख एक महान, वीर और श्रद्धेय कौम है, जो हमारे राष्ट्रीय सम्मान, साहस और त्याग… pic.twitter.com/KPN8FhzBkv
Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat said sometimes a 'slip of tongue can prove very costly', and Harak became the victim of one such slip.
Harish added, "However, admitting a mistake was true service".
Harish said Sikhs are a brave and revered community, and symbolise national honour, courage and sacrifice. "If we commit any mistake in thought, word or deed, there is only one way for us: to seek refuge in Guru Sahib," the former chief minister said.
Meanwhile, Manveer Singh Chauhan, media in-charge of the Uttarakhand unit of the BJP, said Harak Singh Rawat's language has exposed the hidden truth of the soul of the Congress. Chauhan asked, "Is this the new politics of Congress? First attack Hindus and Sikhs and then pretend to repent at the doorsteps of gurdwaras and temples, calling it a slip of tongue."
Also Read
ED Raid: Rs 1 Cr Cash, Gold, Seized from Ex-Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat's Residence