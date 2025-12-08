ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat Apologizes For Comments On Sikhs

Dehradun: Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat on Sunday offered his services at the Paonta Sahib Gurdwara in Himachal Pradesh and apologised for his alleged 'anti-Sikh' remark he had made during a lawyers' protest.

Rawat offered prayers at the gurdwara in Sirmaur and offered 'seva' (service) at the 'joda ghar' (where shoes are kept) and the 'langar' kitchen. A former Uttarakhand cabinet minister, Rawat said he has utmost respect for the Sikh community and never intended to use indecent words against the community.



"If my words have hurt any lawyer or other member of the community, I sincerely apologise," said Rawat, who is the chairman of the election management committee of Uttarakhand Congress. Rawat allegedly made an objectionable remark, pointing at a Sikh lawyer, sparking protests at the agitation site.



Sensing the situation, Rawat immediately apologised but the uproar did not subside, forcing him to leave the protest site. A video of Rawat's remarks circulated on social media, sparking protests across the state. In Dehradun, members of the Sikh community burned his effigy and raised slogans against him at the Clock Tower on Saturday.

