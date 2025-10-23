ETV Bharat / state

Kedarnath Doors Closed For Devotees For Winter Season; Record Devotees Visit Dham This Year

Rudraprayag: A day after doors of the Gangotri Dham were closed for devotees for the winter season, the doors of the Kedarnath dham in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag and Yamunotri dham in Uttarkashi were closed for the winter season on Thursday October 23rd, on the occasion of 'Bhaiya Dooj'. A record number of devotees visited the Kedarnath Dham this year.

Chief Minister Dhami and over 10,000 devotees witnessed the closing of the Kedarnath doors. Following the closing of the doors, the deity's Panchmukhi Utsav Doli (palanquin)departed for its first stop, Rampur, accompanied by military bands and cheers. On the occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Panchmukhi Doli for its first stop, the winter seat.

On Friday, the Doli will reach Guptkashi, and on the 25th, its winter seat, the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath.

Before the closing of the doors, the Samadhi Puja of Baba Kedarnath's Swayambhu Linga was performed from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. After this, the doors of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple were closed at exactly 6 a.m. The palanquin of the deity came out of the temple at 8:30 a.m. After the doors were closed, the palanquin circumambulated the temple and then departed for its winter seat. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present at the closing ceremony. The CM prayed for the prosperity of the country and the state.

This year, the Char Dham Yatra began on April 30th with the opening of the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines. The doors of Kedarnath shrine were opened for devotees on May 2nd, and those of Badrinath shrine on May 4th. According to officials, a record 1,768,795 pilgrims visited the Kedarnath Dham since it opened on May 2.