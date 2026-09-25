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After Five Deaths In Azamgarh Village, SP And Police Personnel Vouch To Take Care Of Two Surviving Sisters

While Azamgarh’s SP declared adopting the children, the other personnel have pledged salary contributions for orphaned sisters as the investigation into the five deaths continues.

After Five Deaths In Azamgarh Village, Police Step Forward For Two Surviving Sisters
Both the surviving sisters being escorted by police officials (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 25, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh): The police response to the killings in Shambhupur did not end when the operation was over. Two girls had lost their parents and brother and the question of who would provide for them remained. Now, the district’s police personnel have pledged part of their salaries to help secure the sisters’ education and future.

Superintendent of Police Dr Anil Kumar said he would contribute his entire salary for one month and personally take responsibility for the girls’ education. "I have decided to adopt both the children (one is 11 years old and another 11 months) and fend for their needs while officers across the district have volunteered a day’s salary each. Their contributions will be placed in a fixed deposit, with the girls’ grandmother named as nominee," the SP said, while briefing mediapersons.

The SP said the fund is intended to provide financial support for the sisters’ education and later needs.

After Five Deaths In Azamgarh Village, Police Step Forward For Two Surviving Sisters
After Five Deaths In Azamgarh Village, Police Step Forward For Two Surviving Sisters (ETV Bharat)

The gesture extends beyond the two girls. Dr Kumar said the police would work through the district magistrate to help both families affected by the incident access government welfare schemes. For the officers involved, the responsibility that followed the operation now includes helping the children live with its consequences.

The SP also addressed questions circulating about the death of the girls’ eight-year-old brother, Shaurya. Some people had suggested that he might have been killed by a police bullet. Citing the post-mortem findings, Dr Kumar said the shot was fired from a distance of about 7.3 cm and involved a .32-bore cartridge. The police team, he said, carried 9 mm ammunition. On that basis, he rejected the suggestion that a police bullet had killed the child.

After Five Deaths In Azamgarh Village, Police Step Forward For Two Surviving Sisters
After Five Deaths In Azamgarh Village, Police Step Forward For Two Surviving Sisters (ETV Bharat)

According to the SP, 18 live cartridges were found in Arvind’s lower garment during the post-mortem examination. He said Arvind had used cartridges from his revolver in the first three killings, then reloaded it and fired from inside the room towards his son and the police team. A torch, a cannabis tablet, tobacco and gutkha were also recovered from him, the SP said. The investigation is on.

Dr Kumar said the officers’ first aim during the operation was to get the children out safely. Police spent nearly eight hours trying to persuade Arvind to leave the room and release them. After shots were heard from inside, three officers entered the room, he said.

The tragedy occurred on September 23, during a puja in Shambhupur village, under Ahiraula police station in Azamgarh district. Five people died, including Arvind, his wife and their son Shaurya. Their two daughters survived. Since there was a growing concern about the orphaned kids after the deaths of their parents, the SP and other police personnel offered immediate support.

Also Read:

  1. Azamgarh Horror: Man Shoots Wife And Two Priests Dead During Puja, Then Kills His Child Before Being Fatally Shot By Police
  2. When Caregivers In Hospitals Forget To Eat, Mumbai's 'Humans' Remember To Feed Them

TAGGED:

AZAMGARH SHAMBHUPUR
DR ANIL KUMAR
ORPHANED CHILDREN
EDUCATION SUPPORT
POLICE HUMANITARIAN INITIATIVE

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