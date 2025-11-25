After Fatal Road Accident, Tamil Nadu Girl's Organs Give New Lease Of Life To Six Needy Patients
Battling grief, a family from Padukkottai decided to help the needy by donating organs of their 23-year-old daughter who was declared brain dead in Madurai.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 2:06 PM IST
Madurai: A 23-year-old girl declared brain dead after suffering serious head injuries in a road accident gave a new lease of life to six needy patients after her family decided to donate her organs, officials said on Wednesday.
Deceased Murugeswari, daughter of Subramanian from Tirumazhi in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district, was seriously injured after she fell from a two-wheeler near Kalaiyar Kovil in Sivaganga district at around 6.30 AM on November 21. She was rushed to Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital for treatment, and later shifted to a private hospital in Madurai after her condition deteriorated.
On November 22, at 1.45 PM, she was again shifted to the Emergency and Accident Department of the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai for further treatment. Despite intensive care, hopes dimmed as doctors declared her brain dead at 12.50 AM on Monday.
After discussion within the family, they agreed to donate her organs, and her father Subramanian gave consent to the doctors.
The girl's liver was despatched for a listed patient in Kauvery Hospital in Trichy, while her kidneys, corneas (irises) and skin were retained at the Government Rajaji Hospital.
Sharing details, Dr Arul Sundares Kumar, Dean of Government Rajaji Hospital, said, "Following due procedure, the body was handed over to her family with full respect through the police. On behalf of the hospital, we express our gratitude to the relatives of the patient and the police department. Six people have benefited from this organ donation."
He added that the body was later sent to Sivaganga District Administration so that the state government could honour and pay its last respects to the organ donor.
