After Fatal Road Accident, Tamil Nadu Girl's Organs Give New Lease Of Life To Six Needy Patients

Madurai: A 23-year-old girl declared brain dead after suffering serious head injuries in a road accident gave a new lease of life to six needy patients after her family decided to donate her organs, officials said on Wednesday.

Deceased Murugeswari, daughter of Subramanian from Tirumazhi in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district, was seriously injured after she fell from a two-wheeler near Kalaiyar Kovil in Sivaganga district at around 6.30 AM on November 21. She was rushed to Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital for treatment, and later shifted to a private hospital in Madurai after her condition deteriorated.

On November 22, at 1.45 PM, she was again shifted to the Emergency and Accident Department of the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai for further treatment. Despite intensive care, hopes dimmed as doctors declared her brain dead at 12.50 AM on Monday.