ETV Bharat / state

After Eight-Year Gap, Odisha To Hold Students' Union Elections On October 15

Bhubaneswar: After a gap of eight years, students' union elections will be held in colleges and universities across Odisha, state Higher Education Minister Suraj Suryabanshi said on Monday after a meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Suryabanshi said, "The Chief Minister has approved holding the student union elections, which will be conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines. Previously, notifications were issued well in advance, which often led to chaotic situations; we have now decided to complete the entire election process within 10 days. We anticipate this will help reduce campus violence."

The elections are scheduled for October 15, and the newly elected student representatives will take oath at 11 am on October 16. Voting will be held from 8 am to 2 pm and votes will be counted from 2 pm onwards on the same day. The entire election process will be completed in 10 days.

According to the Higher Education Department, the election notification will be published on October 7. On October 9, nominations will be filed between 10 and 1 pm, scrutiny will be done from 2 to 4 pm and valid nominations will be published at 5 pm. Nominations can be withdrawn between 10 am and 1 pm on October 10. The final list of candidates will be released at 3 pm on the same day. A "Why I Stand For" meeting for candidates will be held on October 14.

Students' union elections were last held in Odisha in 2017 and from 2018 onwards, polls were halted due to campus violence, disruptions caused by natural disasters and Covid-19 pandemic. The previous Naveen-Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government had replaced the election system with an alternative "nomination" method to ensure peace on campuses. Student organisations have been consistently demanding that the elections be held for the last eight years.

Taking to his X handle, CM Mohan Charan Majhi said, "Student Union elections are therefore not a mere formality, but a vital platform for young people to participate, represent and develop the leadership that will shape our state’s future. Yet, since 2017, the previous government kept these elections suspended, offering one excuse after another while an entire generation of students was kept away from choosing their representatives".

According to Majhi, the current government had promised the students of Odisha that this democratic right would be restored. "Today, we have fulfilled that promise through action. After years of waiting, Student Union elections will be held across colleges and universities in Odisha on October 15. What was kept pending for years is now being brought back with a clear decision and firm resolve," he said.

"I urge every student to embrace this opportunity with confidence, discipline, dignity and democratic spirit. Make your voice heard, choose your representatives and participate actively in shaping the future of your institution and our state. A confident youth and a vibrant campus democracy are essential to building a prosperous and developed Odisha," he added.

Majhi said that the youth of Odisha are not merely the leaders of tomorrow; they are "partners in building Odisha" today. "Their voice, ideas and aspirations must have a place in our campuses and in the democratic process," he said.