After Eight-Year Gap, Odisha To Hold Students' Union Elections On October 15
Students' union elections in Odisha have been halted since 2018 over various reasons namely campus violence, disruptions by natural disasters and Covid.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: After a gap of eight years, students' union elections will be held in colleges and universities across Odisha, state Higher Education Minister Suraj Suryabanshi said on Monday after a meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.
The elections are scheduled for October 15, and the newly elected student representatives will take oath at 11 am on October 16. Voting will be held from 8 am to 2 pm and votes will be counted from 2 pm onwards on the same day. The entire election process will be completed in 10 days.
Suryabanshi said, "The Chief Minister has approved holding the student union elections, which will be conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines. Previously, notifications were issued well in advance, which often led to chaotic situations; we have now decided to complete the entire election process within 10 days. We anticipate this will help reduce campus violence."
Election Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Oct 7
|Notification will be issued
|Oct 9
|Nomination filing
|Oct 10
|Nomination withdrawal and publication of final list of candidates
|Oct 14
|'Why I Stand For' meeting for candidates
|Oct 15
|Polling and counting of votes
|Oct 16
|Oath-taking ceremony
According to the Higher Education Department, the election notification will be published on October 7. On October 9, nominations will be filed between 10 and 1 pm, scrutiny will be done from 2 to 4 pm and valid nominations will be published at 5 pm. Nominations can be withdrawn between 10 am and 1 pm on October 10. The final list of candidates will be released at 3 pm on the same day. A "Why I Stand For" meeting for candidates will be held on October 14.
Students' union elections were last held in Odisha in 2017 and from 2018 onwards, polls were halted due to campus violence, disruptions caused by natural disasters and Covid-19 pandemic. The previous Naveen-Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government had replaced the election system with an alternative "nomination" method to ensure peace on campuses. Student organisations have been consistently demanding that the elections be held for the last eight years.
ଟ
ଛାତ୍ର ସଂସଦ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଏକ ଔପଚାରିକତା ନୁହେଁ; ଏହା ଆମ ଯୁବପିଢ଼ିଙ୍କ ଗଣତାନ୍ତ୍ରିକ ଅଧିକାର, ନିର୍ଭୀକ ମତପ୍ରକାଶ ଏବଂ ଭବିଷ୍ୟତର ନେତୃତ୍ୱ ଗଢ଼ିବାର ଏକ ମଜଭୁତ ମୂଳଦୁଆ। ଦୁର୍ଭାଗ୍ୟର ବିଷୟ, ୨୦୧୭ ମସିହା ପରଠାରୁ ଦୀର୍ଘ ବର୍ଷ ଧରି ପୂର୍ବ ସରକାର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ଆଳ ଦେଖାଇ ଛାତ୍ର ସଂସଦ ନିର୍ବାଚନକୁ ବନ୍ଦ ରଖିଥିଲେ। ନୂତନ ନେତୃତ୍ୱ ସୃଷ୍ଟିକୁ ଭୟ କରି କ୍ୟାମ୍ପସ ଗଣତନ୍ତ୍ରକୁ ଅଣଦେଖା କରିବା ସହ ଯେଉଁ ଛାତ୍ରସମାଜ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଭାଗ୍ୟ ବଦଳାଇବାର ସାମର୍ଥ୍ୟ ରଖେ, ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ନିଜ କ୍ୟାମ୍ପସର ପ୍ରତିନିଧି ବାଛିବାର ମୌଳିକ ଅଧିକାରରୁ ଦୂରେଇ ରଖିବା ଥିଲା ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଯୁବଶକ୍ତି ସହ ସବୁଠାରୁ ବଡ଼ ପ୍ରତାରଣା। କିନ୍ତୁ ଛାତ୍ର ସଂସଦ ନିର୍ବାଚନ କରେଇବୁ ବୋଲି ଆମେ ଆପଣମାନଙ୍କୁ କଥା ଦେଇଥିଲୁ । ନିର୍ବାଚନ ସମୟରେ ଆମେ ପ୍ରତିଶ୍ରୁତି ଦେଇଥିଲୁ ଯେ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଛାତ୍ରସମାଜ ଉପରେ ଆମର ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଆସ୍ଥା ଅଛି ଏବଂ କଲେଜ-ବିଶ୍ୱବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟରେ ଗଣତାନ୍ତ୍ରିକ ବାତାବରଣ ନିଶ୍ଚୟ ଫେରିବ। ଆଜି ଆମେ ଯାହା କଥା ଦେଇଥିଲୁ, ତାହା କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରେ ପ୍ରମାଣିତ କରି ଦେଖାଇଛୁ। ଦୀର୍ଘ ବର୍ଷର ପ୍ରତୀକ୍ଷାର ଅନ୍ତ ଘଟାଇ ଆସନ୍ତା ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ୧୫ ତାରିଖରେ ରାଜ୍ୟର ସମସ୍ତ ମହାବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ ଓ ବିଶ୍ୱବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟରେ ଛାତ୍ର ସଂସଦ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଅନୁଷ୍ଠିତ ହେବ। ଆମ ଯୁବପିଢ଼ି ହିଁ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି ସମୃଦ୍ଧ ତଥା ବିକଶିତ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର କର୍ଣ୍ଣଧାର। ଆପଣମାନଙ୍କ ଚିନ୍ତା, ଦୃଷ୍ଟିକୋଣ ଓ ନେତୃତ୍ୱ ଦକ୍ଷତାକୁ ଏକ ନୂଆ ଦିଗ ଦେବା ପାଇଁ ଏହା ଏକ ଯୁଗାନ୍ତକାରୀ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ। ସମସ୍ତ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଶାନ୍ତି, ଶୃଙ୍ଖଳା, ଶାଳୀନତା ଓ ଗଣତାନ୍ତ୍ରିକ ଉତ୍ସାହର ସହ ଏହି ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟାରେ ସାମିଲ ହୋଇ ନିଜ ମତାଧିକାର ସାବ୍ୟସ୍ତ କରନ୍ତୁ ଏବଂ ନିଜ ଶିକ୍ଷାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ତଥା ରାଜ୍ୟର ବିକାଶରେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଭାଗୀଦାର ହୁଅନ୍ତୁ।— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) October 5, 2026
Taking to his X handle, CM Mohan Charan Majhi said, "Student Union elections are therefore not a mere formality, but a vital platform for young people to participate, represent and develop the leadership that will shape our state’s future. Yet, since 2017, the previous government kept these elections suspended, offering one excuse after another while an entire generation of students was kept away from choosing their representatives".
According to Majhi, the current government had promised the students of Odisha that this democratic right would be restored. "Today, we have fulfilled that promise through action. After years of waiting, Student Union elections will be held across colleges and universities in Odisha on October 15. What was kept pending for years is now being brought back with a clear decision and firm resolve," he said.
"I urge every student to embrace this opportunity with confidence, discipline, dignity and democratic spirit. Make your voice heard, choose your representatives and participate actively in shaping the future of your institution and our state. A confident youth and a vibrant campus democracy are essential to building a prosperous and developed Odisha," he added.
Majhi said that the youth of Odisha are not merely the leaders of tomorrow; they are "partners in building Odisha" today. "Their voice, ideas and aspirations must have a place in our campuses and in the democratic process," he said.
Also Read