NIA To Probe Recovery Of 79 Crude Bombs In Poll-bound West Bengal
On Sunday, police recovered a large number of crude bombs from the house of a person, allegedly a TMC worker in South 24 Parganas district.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 6:50 AM IST
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) late Sunday registered a case to probe the recovery of 79 crude bombs in poll-bound West Bengal after a directive by the Union Home Ministry in this regard.
Pursuant to the home ministry's order, the anti-terror agency on Sunday registered the case originally filed at the Uttar Kashi police station, Bhangar division, Kolkata, on Saturday and took up the investigation, an NIA spokesperson said in a late-night statement.
"The case pertains to the recovery of 79 crude bombs and other incriminating materials by Kolkata police, which were being stored at a spot, thereby endangering human life and property," the spokesperson said.
The FIR (No. 62/2026) was lodged under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, following credible inputs about the storage of crude bombs and materials used for their preparation, the spokesperson added.
On Sunday, the Election Commission had directed the West Bengal Police to launch a special drive to arrest those involved in illegal manufacturing of crude bombs in the poll-bound state, an official said. It asserted that the National Investigation Agency would probe all cases related to the making of any such explosives.
The directive came after the police recovered a large number of crude bombs from the house of a person, allegedly a TMC worker, at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, days ahead of the second and final phase of the assembly polls in the state.
The explosives were recovered during a search at the residence of Rafikul Islam following specific inputs. The poll panel also issued a warning to senior police officers across the state over any lapse in maintaining law and order before the April 29 polling. The first phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal was held on April 23, while the second phase will take place on April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.
A record 93.19 per cent turnout has been recorded in the first round of polling. Bhangar will vote in the second phase.
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