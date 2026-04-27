ETV Bharat / state

NIA To Probe Recovery Of 79 Crude Bombs In Poll-bound West Bengal

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) late Sunday registered a case to probe the recovery of 79 crude bombs in poll-bound West Bengal after a directive by the Union Home Ministry in this regard.

Pursuant to the home ministry's order, the anti-terror agency on Sunday registered the case originally filed at the Uttar Kashi police station, Bhangar division, Kolkata, on Saturday and took up the investigation, an NIA spokesperson said in a late-night statement.

"The case pertains to the recovery of 79 crude bombs and other incriminating materials by Kolkata police, which were being stored at a spot, thereby endangering human life and property," the spokesperson said.

The FIR (No. 62/2026) was lodged under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, following credible inputs about the storage of crude bombs and materials used for their preparation, the spokesperson added.