ETV Bharat / state

After Father Welcomes Divorced Daughter With Garlands, In-laws' Family Says They Were Subjected To Ridicule

Meerut: First a divorce, and then a journey home amid the beats of drums and trumpets. Pranita, who divorced her husband, a Major in the Army, was welcomed home by her father, Gyanendra Sharma, a retired judge, a few days ago in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Now, Shyam Kishore Agnihotri, the former father-in-law of Pranita, has come forward to speak to the media.

He has categorically refuted all allegations levelled against his family, stating that they have been subjected to a smear campaign. He also asserted that he had arranged the marriages of both his sons without accepting any dowry as he wished to set a positive example for society.

Pranita with her mother (ETV Bharat)

Agnihotri hails from Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Following the divorce of his son, he is scheduled to arrive in Meerut today to return the belongings received by his former daughter-in-law. Prior to this visit, he spoke over the phone with ETV Bharat.

Agnihotri states that the entire family had been under distress ever since the marriage took place. A false case was filed against the family, alleging physical assault—claims which, he asserts, were entirely baseless.

He said his entire family feels deeply hurt by the fact that while his son is dedicated to serving the nation, Pranita and her father, Gyanendra Sharma, chose to publicly expose the identity of an Army officer.

This act, he noted, has resulted in further defamation of their family. He reiterated that the divorce was granted by mutual consent and that they did not accept a single penny in dowry during the wedding.