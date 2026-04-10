After Father Welcomes Divorced Daughter With Garlands, In-laws' Family Says They Were Subjected To Ridicule
Father-in-law Shyam Kishore Agnihotri has now presented his side in the divorce case. Reports Shripal Tewatia
Published : April 10, 2026 at 11:11 AM IST
Meerut: First a divorce, and then a journey home amid the beats of drums and trumpets. Pranita, who divorced her husband, a Major in the Army, was welcomed home by her father, Gyanendra Sharma, a retired judge, a few days ago in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Now, Shyam Kishore Agnihotri, the former father-in-law of Pranita, has come forward to speak to the media.
He has categorically refuted all allegations levelled against his family, stating that they have been subjected to a smear campaign. He also asserted that he had arranged the marriages of both his sons without accepting any dowry as he wished to set a positive example for society.
Agnihotri hails from Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Following the divorce of his son, he is scheduled to arrive in Meerut today to return the belongings received by his former daughter-in-law. Prior to this visit, he spoke over the phone with ETV Bharat.
Agnihotri states that the entire family had been under distress ever since the marriage took place. A false case was filed against the family, alleging physical assault—claims which, he asserts, were entirely baseless.
He said his entire family feels deeply hurt by the fact that while his son is dedicated to serving the nation, Pranita and her father, Gyanendra Sharma, chose to publicly expose the identity of an Army officer.
This act, he noted, has resulted in further defamation of their family. He reiterated that the divorce was granted by mutual consent and that they did not accept a single penny in dowry during the wedding.
Agnihotri claimed that ever since her marriage, Pranita consistently acted as per her mother's instructions. He mentioned that his son had taken his daughter-in-law to Meerut in October.
Agnihotri said he currently resides in his village after a long service in the army. He now serves as an office-bearer for the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu Faction) in Shahjahanpur.
He feels unable to articulate in words the emotional turmoil he and his family are currently enduring. He mentioned that he has also served as the village head of his village.
On April 5, retired Judge Gyanendra Sharma—Pranita's father—did not merely distribute sweets upon his daughter's divorce, instead, he welcomed her home with garlands of flowers, accompanied by the festive beats of drums. The father and other family members even wore black T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan, "I Love My Daughter."
He stated that society often dictates that once a daughter leaves in her 'doli' (bridal palanquin), she should return only as 'arthi' (funeral bier). "We want to change this mindset. A daughter is not a commodity. If she is unhappy in her marital home, it is wrong to force her to stay there against her will. It is every father's duty to bring his daughter back with dignity," he had said.
Pranita said she made every possible effort to save her relationship but ultimately failed. Her only brother had passed away in an accident. Consequently, seeing her parents in distress, she initially refrained from speaking up about her own troubles. It was only when she reached the limit of her endurance that she finally confided in them about her difficulties.
Pranita's mother added that they made absolutely no demands regarding the divorce settlement. Their daughter, along with her one-year-old son, will now live with them. Once their daughter stands on her own two feet, she will manage her own affairs and earn her own livelihood.
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