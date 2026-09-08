After Delhi Tragedy, Odisha Steps Up Drive Against Unsafe Buildings; Probe Team To Identify Structures For Demolition
Odisha's H&UD Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said all unsafe government and private structures will now face scrutiny, with citizen safety prioritised over prolonged inaction.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: In the wake of Sunday's building collapse in New Delhi's Satya Niketan area that claimed seven lives, the Odisha Government has intensified its drive to identify and act against unsafe and dilapidated structures across the State.
Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Tuesday said the Government has ordered a fresh assessment of potentially dangerous buildings, including private structures, with an inquiry and inspection team tasked with identifying buildings that pose a threat to public safety.
The move assumes significance following the collapse of a five-storey private student accommodation at Satya Niketan in South Delhi on September 6. The building, which housed students, collapsed while repair work was underway. Seven people were killed and nearly a dozen others sustained injuries in the incident.
Against this backdrop, Mahapatra said Odisha government would not wait for accidents to expose structural vulnerabilities. All unsafe structures, be it government or privately-owned, will now come under scrutiny, with citizen safety being prioritised over prolonged inaction, the minister affirmed.
"Based on the preliminary assessment, all government buildings identified as unsafe have been examined and notices have also been issued. I had called for another review with the Department yesterday. Very soon, notices will be issued for demolition of those buildings which have been found unsafe," Mahapatra said.
The minister further said buildings under the Housing & Urban Development Department would be dealt with by the Department, while unsafe structures belonging to other government departments would be brought to the notice of the respective authorities for necessary action.
"Whichever buildings, marked as unsafe, fall under our Department, we will take action. If they belong to other departments, we will coordinate with them and inform them so that necessary action can be taken," Mahapatra added.
Private Buildings Also Under Scanner
For the first time in the ongoing exercise, unsafe private buildings will also remain under the scanner. Owners of buildings found to be structurally vulnerable or dangerous would be served notices under applicable laws and statutory provisions, the minister said.
The inquiry and inspection team will undertake detailed assessments of buildings identified as potentially unsafe, and examine their structural condition and submit its findings within a period of 15 days.
"The inquiry team will conduct a thorough inquiry and investigation into the matter. After inspection, whichever buildings are found to fall under the unsafe category will be demolished," the Minister said.
The exercise is particularly important for urban centres such as Cuttack and Puri, where several old and privately-owned structures are located in densely populated areas. Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) will be required to identify buildings that could pose risks to occupants, pedestrians and neighbouring structures, sources said.
The Odisha Government's move comes at a time when the Delhi collapse has highlighted the consequences of delayed intervention. Following the Satya Niketan incident, civic authorities in Delhi issued notices to neighbouring buildings found to be in "ruinous and dangerous" condition, while further safety inspections were ordered.
Sources said Odisha government's proposed exercise is aimed at prevention rather than post-disaster response, identifying structural risks, issuing notices and removing buildings that are beyond safe occupation or repair before they become a threat to life.
Keeping this in mind, officials have been directed to coordinate with the Urban Local Bodies and other departments so that inspections, notices and subsequent demolition or remedial action are completed in a time-bound manner, sources added.
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- Satya Niketan Building Collapse: CCTV Captures Terrifying Moment As Structure Comes Crashing Down
- Satya Niketan Building Collapse: SC-Appointed Amicus Seeks Safety Audit Of PGs, Private Hostels Across Delhi