ETV Bharat / state

After Delhi Tragedy, Odisha Steps Up Drive Against Unsafe Buildings; Probe Team To Identify Structures For Demolition

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of Sunday's building collapse in New Delhi's Satya Niketan area that claimed seven lives, the Odisha Government has intensified its drive to identify and act against unsafe and dilapidated structures across the State.

Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Tuesday said the Government has ordered a fresh assessment of potentially dangerous buildings, including private structures, with an inquiry and inspection team tasked with identifying buildings that pose a threat to public safety.

The move assumes significance following the collapse of a five-storey private student accommodation at Satya Niketan in South Delhi on September 6. The building, which housed students, collapsed while repair work was underway. Seven people were killed and nearly a dozen others sustained injuries in the incident.

Against this backdrop, Mahapatra said Odisha government would not wait for accidents to expose structural vulnerabilities. All unsafe structures, be it government or privately-owned, will now come under scrutiny, with citizen safety being prioritised over prolonged inaction, the minister affirmed.

"Based on the preliminary assessment, all government buildings identified as unsafe have been examined and notices have also been issued. I had called for another review with the Department yesterday. Very soon, notices will be issued for demolition of those buildings which have been found unsafe," Mahapatra said.

The minister further said buildings under the Housing & Urban Development Department would be dealt with by the Department, while unsafe structures belonging to other government departments would be brought to the notice of the respective authorities for necessary action.

"Whichever buildings, marked as unsafe, fall under our Department, we will take action. If they belong to other departments, we will coordinate with them and inform them so that necessary action can be taken," Mahapatra added.

Private Buildings Also Under Scanner