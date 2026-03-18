After Cuttack Hospital Fire, Odisha Govt Survey Reveals No Fire Certificate For Sambalpur Medical College
District Collector review reveals 5 of 6 buildings at Burla Bhimsa Medical College too old to acquire fire safety certificates, students express fear.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Sambalpur: The Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR) in Ayurvihar Burla, Sambalpur, Odisha, is a lifeline for lakhs of people in western Odisha. Every day, around 2,000 patients visit the OPD of the hospital, with 39 departments and 1,018 beds, while 1,200-1,300 patients are treated indoors.
Now, information has come to light about the hospital's fire safety system, that puts everyone visiting it under serious risk. Out of its six buildings, five don't have fire safety certificates. Only the new super-specialty hospital building has a fire safety certificate. It is being said that the rest don't have fire safety certificates as they are very old. But that puts the safety of thousands of patients in jeopardy.
After the fire incident inside the Trauma Care Centre of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on March 16, in which at least 10 people were killed, the state government and the district administration have been alerted about the Sambalpur hospital. Yesterday, the District Magistrate held a meeting with the superintendent of VIMSAR and health department officials.
Today, the Chief Secretary held a review meeting via video conferencing with the administrators. To prevent fire accidents, the medical staff has been instructed to undergo fire fighting training, regular inspection of the electrical system, and to check the electrical load before installing ACs. Instructions have been given to make arrangements to deal with any incident.
The administrator of the medical college, Lal Mohan Naik, said, "While the District Collector reviewed [the hospital] yesterday, the Chief Secretary reviewed the problems today. At the meeting, three plans were prepared to prevent fire accidents. The first plan is to get fire safety certificates, given that only one building at VIMSAR has the certificate. For the other 5 buildings, which are old, making it difficult to get fire safety certificates, we are going for Plan 'B'. We will take steps to prevent fire accidents in advance, and how to deal with them if there is one."
He added, "Medical staff should be provided with fire fighting training, and regular inspection of the hospital's electrical equipment should be done. In addition, while there is a demand to install ACs in all rooms, the District Magistrate has ordered to check the load before doing so. Since the Health Department does not have a shortage of funds, the government has ordered to work on fire safety on a war footing."
Expressing dissatisfaction with the irregularities at the hospital, medical students alleged the building is old, and doesn't have modern fire extinguishing system. They said it is difficult to control a fire if there is an accident.
Babulal Meher, a student, said, "Our medical college does not have any advanced fire safety technology, because VIMSAR, Cuttack's Bada Medical College and Berhampur's MKCG Medical College are very old, with buildings constructed in the old style. If there is a fire accident, there is no means to control it. The state health minister should pay attention to this."
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