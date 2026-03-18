ETV Bharat / state

After Cuttack Hospital Fire, Odisha Govt Survey Reveals No Fire Certificate For Sambalpur Medical College

Sambalpur: The Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR) in Ayurvihar Burla, Sambalpur, Odisha, is a lifeline for lakhs of people in western Odisha. Every day, around 2,000 patients visit the OPD of the hospital, with 39 departments and 1,018 beds, while 1,200-1,300 patients are treated indoors.

Now, information has come to light about the hospital's fire safety system, that puts everyone visiting it under serious risk. Out of its six buildings, five don't have fire safety certificates. Only the new super-specialty hospital building has a fire safety certificate. It is being said that the rest don't have fire safety certificates as they are very old. But that puts the safety of thousands of patients in jeopardy.

After the fire incident inside the Trauma Care Centre of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on March 16, in which at least 10 people were killed, the state government and the district administration have been alerted about the Sambalpur hospital. Yesterday, the District Magistrate held a meeting with the superintendent of VIMSAR and health department officials.

Today, the Chief Secretary held a review meeting via video conferencing with the administrators. To prevent fire accidents, the medical staff has been instructed to undergo fire fighting training, regular inspection of the electrical system, and to check the electrical load before installing ACs. Instructions have been given to make arrangements to deal with any incident.