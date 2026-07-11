Talrop On The Footsteps Of CorroHealth: Employees Stage Protests Over Mass Layoffs At Second Company In Kochi
The management has cited strategic integration and advent of AI technology as primary reasons for the decision.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
Ernakulam: Close on the heels of mass layoffs at a prominent US-based company CorroHealth, a major employee protest has now erupted at Talrop, an IT company headquartered in Kochi.
According to sources, nearly 300 employees have been abruptly terminated by Talrop in the past few days and the company has decided to shut its operations.
The employees claimed that majority of those who were laid off were yet to get months of salary dues.
The management has cited strategic integration and advent of AI technology as primary reasons for the decision.
Conversely, employees allege that they are yet to be paid six to eleven months' salaries.
The management's justification for the non-payment of salaries is a severe financial crisis triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Left in distress, the employees directly met with Labour Minister Bindu Krishna to submit a formal complaint and memorandum.
Employees claim that the management only recently brought forward the narrative that the company is shutting down due to AI.
However, the official explanation from the company states that only one startup under the Talrop umbrella has ceased operations.
Management representatives clarified that employees were given a two-month notice period and assured that all outstanding benefits and dues would be paid in full.
The company contends that a few employees launched the protest out of panic over losing their money.
Although the company had promised to pay three months' salary along with the settlement amount, employees have resorted to public protests as this promise remains unfulfilled.
Employees also allege that despite claiming a financial crisis, the company owners are moving forward with new investments in other states.
The employees' collective is gearing up to intensify their protests in the coming days.
The employees allege that the company took this step using legal loopholes. The employees were working in 19 subsidiaries under Talrop.
Currently, nearly 300 employees are without work and salary.
A few days before this incident, another leading medical coding company, CorroHealth, abruptly laid off over 850 employees by closing its offices in Kochi and Kozhikode.
Discussions are underway in this regard under the leadership of Kerala Labour Minister Bindu Krishna.
What is Talrop
Talrop is a leading IT company headquartered in Kochi that started its operations in 2017 with the aim of developing the startup ecosystem in Kerala.
The main objective of this company was to build technology parks, including in rural areas, by integrating technology, education, and entrepreneurship.
They had conducted coding boot camps called 'Prototype' to provide technical education to students.
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