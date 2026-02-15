After Congress' Sweeping Victory In Telangana Municipal Polls, Party Eyeing Hung Municipalities
Published : February 15, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Following the Congress's sweeping victory in the Telangana Municipal Elections, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has asked party leaders to take over the hung municipalities, sources said.
The results for the elections to 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations, held on February 11, were declared on Friday February 13. The Congress won 66 municipalities, while the Bharat Rashtra Samiti(BRS) secured 13. As many as 36 municipalities witnessed hung bodies with no clear winner. Likewise, the Congress had a clear majority in four municipal corporations while the CPI, AIMIM and BJP appear to have secured one municipal corporation each.
Reliable sources in the Congress told ETV Bharat that CM Revanth Reddy has directed ministers and party seniors to move forward with a strong strategy to ‘take over’ the hung municipalities and corporations.
"Every vote is crucial in hung municipalities, Ministers and senior party leaders should be vigilant, Independent candidates and those from other parties who are interested in joining the Congress should be identified and included," the CM has reportedly told the party leaders and workers during a meeting at the camp office in Jubilee Hills on Saturday to review the election results.
While the CM congratulated all the ministers for achieving good results in the municipal elections, the ministers explained with statistics that Congress candidates won municipalities at a record level never before. According to sources, the party leaders told the CM that if the hung municipalities were taken over with the right strategy, it would take the Congress' tally to more than 90 municipalities.
The CM discussed with the party leaders and ministers the strategy to be followed to secure the hung municipalities, sources said. He directed the in-charge ministers to work hard to secure the hung municipalities under their jurisdiction, they added.
It is understood that ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar have been given the responsibility of Karimnagar Corporation. Likewise, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar have been given the responsibility of winning the Jagityala and Raikal municipalities, and Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has been given the responsibility of coordinating with the CPI in Kothagudem and securing the chairman's post.
The CM has suggested that the in-charge ministers there should take care of the responsibility of negotiating with the councilors of the AIMIM and left parties since the votes have become crucial in some municipalities.
He has ordered that the Congress councilors and those who support them should be immediately shifted to camps in Hyderabad or other places until the election of chairpersons and mayors is completed.
According to the sources, the CM congratulated the party leaders and workers for the grand old party's sweeping victory in the elections while hailing his government's welfare measures for the common people in the last two years of its tenure in the state.
“These results are proof that the people have increased their trust in development, implemented welfare schemes and public governance. In this spirit, the development and welfare programs implemented by the state government should be taken to the people from time to time," he said.
Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Adluri Laxman Kumar, Seethakka, Konda Surekha, Vakiti Srihari, Azharuddin, Vivek, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Sridhar Babu and PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud participated in this meeting. AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Uttam Kumar Reddy attended the meeting via Zoom.
