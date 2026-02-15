ETV Bharat / state

After Congress' Sweeping Victory In Telangana Municipal Polls, Party Eyeing Hung Municipalities

Hyderabad: Following the Congress's sweeping victory in the Telangana Municipal Elections, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has asked party leaders to take over the hung municipalities, sources said.

The results for the elections to 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations, held on February 11, were declared on Friday February 13. The Congress won 66 municipalities, while the Bharat Rashtra Samiti(BRS) secured 13. As many as 36 municipalities witnessed hung bodies with no clear winner. Likewise, the Congress had a clear majority in four municipal corporations while the CPI, AIMIM and BJP appear to have secured one municipal corporation each.

Reliable sources in the Congress told ETV Bharat that CM Revanth Reddy has directed ministers and party seniors to move forward with a strong strategy to ‘take over’ the hung municipalities and corporations.

"Every vote is crucial in hung municipalities, Ministers and senior party leaders should be vigilant, Independent candidates and those from other parties who are interested in joining the Congress should be identified and included," the CM has reportedly told the party leaders and workers during a meeting at the camp office in Jubilee Hills on Saturday to review the election results.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy(C) with party leaders (ETV Bharat)

While the CM congratulated all the ministers for achieving good results in the municipal elections, the ministers explained with statistics that Congress candidates won municipalities at a record level never before. According to sources, the party leaders told the CM that if the hung municipalities were taken over with the right strategy, it would take the Congress' tally to more than 90 municipalities.