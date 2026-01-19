After Civic Poll Success, AIMIM To Enter Zilla Parishad And Panchayat Samiti Elections In Maharashtra
Published : January 19, 2026 at 11:05 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After registering unexpected success in the recent municipal corporation elections, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has announced its decision to enter the fray for the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. The announcement was made during a press conference held by the party in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
Buoyed by its performance in Maharashtra’s municipal polls, where the party won 125 seats across 19 municipal corporations, AIMIM leaders said the results have boosted the confidence of party workers. Sharikh Naqshbandi, a member of the committee constituted by the party, said that candidates would be fielded in 12 Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. He added that the party would move forward with better planning in the upcoming polls.
Explaining the party’s improved performance, AIMIM leader Naser Siddiqui said that earlier municipal elections were contested without a structured strategy, with tickets often given on demand. This time, however, the party followed a well-planned approach.
He said that before finalising candidates, surveys were conducted in constituencies, detailed information was collected about aspirants, and inputs were sought from multiple levels within the organisation. Candidate interviews were held to assess their winnability and their plans for constituency development. “This structured selection process helped us secure victories in 125 municipal seats across the state,” Siddiqui said.
Siddiqui further said that for the first time, AIMIM has received significant public support in Maharashtra, creating a favourable political environment for the party. He described the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections as an important opportunity to test and expand the party’s strength in rural areas.
“The party will contest the elections with rural development as its sole agenda,” he said. Party workers have been asked to submit applications for candidature, and committees have been formed in each district to scrutinise candidates. The aim is to field strong contenders and ensure maximum representation for the party in rural local bodies.
Committee member Sharikh Naqshbandi said efforts would be intensified to get as many AIMIM candidates elected as possible in rural areas, marking a new phase in the party’s expansion strategy in Maharashtra.
