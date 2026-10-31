After Arnab, Andhra Pradesh Likely To Face Another Cyclone
IMD said the system over the Bay of Bengal may turn into a cyclone by Sunday evening and reach the coastal areas by Monday evening.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
Amaravati: Before Andhra Pradesh can recover from the havoc wreaked by Cyclone Arnab, another similar system might batter it again.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has already turned into a depression concentrated in the southeast Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea, which is likely to strengthen into a severe depression in the next 12 hours.
"The system is moving in a west-north-westward direction. It is expected to intensify into a depression over the same region during the next 12 hours," the IMD bulletin said.
The IMD is predicting that the system may turn into a cyclone by Sunday evening and reach the coastal areas by Monday evening. As a precaution, officials have issued warnings to fishermen not to go fishing.
A depression is a weather condition which is more intense than low pressure and less impactful than a cyclonic storm.
CM Reviews Weather Conditions
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the weather conditions and the ongoing restoration work after Cyclone Arnab with senior officials at the Real Time Governance Society Centre (RTGS) in the secretariat.
Officials informed him that there is a possibility of rain in the southern coastal districts below Guntur as well as in Rayalaseema due to the impact of the weather system.
Chandrababu instructed officials to take precautions as moderate to heavy rains are expected in many areas on November 2, 3 and 4. He also advised them to remain alert by assessing the path of the system from time to time through satellite images and Doppler radars.
IT secretary Katamaneni Bhaskar, officials of the power and disaster management departments and representatives of various telecom companies participated in the review meeting.
Central Team Visits AP
Meanwhile, the Central team is visiting the state to assess the damage caused by cyclone Arnab and has assured that it will review the damage and ensure that the state receives assistance.
The seven-member team led by joint secretary of the Union Home Ministry Chittaranjan Das met with top officials at RTGS. While Chief Secretary Sai Prasad welcomed the central team, RTGS Secretary Katanneni Bhaskar and RTGS CEO Prakhar Jain explained the severity of the cyclone and the damage caused through a PowerPoint presentation.
The central team showed keen interest in the policies followed by the state in disaster management and specifically inquired about the functioning of the Manamitra system.
They appreciated the fact that grievances were received from the people through Manamitra during the cyclone and resolved in real time. Tema members said this was a good program and they would suggest implementing a similar policy in other states.
State officials explained to the team that the loss of life was significantly reduced by sending timely warnings to the people during the cyclone and ensuring that they did not come out of their homes.
According to preliminary estimates, the state suffered a loss of Rs 4,764 crore due to Cyclone Arnab, and 12 districts suffered the majority of the damage, with Konaseema and West Godavari districts severely affected.
Also Read