ETV Bharat / state

After Arnab, Andhra Pradesh Likely To Face Another Cyclone

The weather system is expected to intensify into a depression over the same region during the next 12 hours. ( IANS )

Amaravati: Before Andhra Pradesh can recover from the havoc wreaked by Cyclone Arnab, another similar system might batter it again.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has already turned into a depression concentrated in the southeast Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea, which is likely to strengthen into a severe depression in the next 12 hours.

"The system is moving in a west-north-westward direction. It is expected to intensify into a depression over the same region during the next 12 hours," the IMD bulletin said.

The IMD is predicting that the system may turn into a cyclone by Sunday evening and reach the coastal areas by Monday evening. As a precaution, officials have issued warnings to fishermen not to go fishing.

A depression is a weather condition which is more intense than low pressure and less impactful than a cyclonic storm.

CM Reviews Weather Conditions

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the weather conditions and the ongoing restoration work after Cyclone Arnab with senior officials at the Real Time Governance Society Centre (RTGS) in the secretariat.

Officials informed him that there is a possibility of rain in the southern coastal districts below Guntur as well as in Rayalaseema due to the impact of the weather system.

Chandrababu instructed officials to take precautions as moderate to heavy rains are expected in many areas on November 2, 3 and 4. He also advised them to remain alert by assessing the path of the system from time to time through satellite images and Doppler radars.