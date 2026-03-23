ETV Bharat / state

After APVP Protests, Jammu University Panel Recommends Dropping Jinnah, Sir Syed, Iqbal From Syllabus

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members stage a protest against the inclusion of a chapter on Mohd Ali Jinnah in the PG Political Science course, at Jammu University, Friday, March 20, 2026. ( PTI )

Jammu: After protests by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the committee set up by the University of Jammu to review the syllabus of MA political science has recommended the removal of topics related to former Pakistan president Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan and Mohammad Iqbal from the course content.

On Friday, ABVP members staged demonstrations demanding the withdrawal of a chapter on Pakistan's founder Jinnah. The chapter was included in the revised postgraduate syllabus under the National Education Policy 2020.

Head of the department (HoD) Prof Baljit Singh Mann said a meeting of the faculty and departmental affairs committee was held on March 22, and they have unanimously resolved to recommend the removal of topics concerning Jinnah, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan and Mohammad Iqbal from the course content of the one-year postgraduate programme and the two-year postgraduate programme.

The recommendation has been forwarded to the Board of Studies (BoS) for consideration. The BoS is scheduled to meet online on March 24 to further deliberate on the matter, Mann said, according to PTI.

Earlier, the university had defended the syllabus, stating that the inclusion of Jinnah and other thinkers was purely academic and in line with University Grants Commission guidelines.