After Andhra Pradesh, Fuel Shortage Hits Telangana; Dealers Say 25 Percent Of Stations Closed
Dealers are citing a shift in the mode of payment by oil companies in the wake of the West Asia conflict.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Fuel stations in Telangana are reporting a fuel shortage while citing a shift in the mode of payment by oil companies owing to the evolving West Asia conflict.
The Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association said that about 25% of the fuel stations across the state have temporarily closed owing to the disruption in the supply chain.
Usually, oil companies used to supply petrol and diesel while payments could be done in the evening or the next day. The situation changed with the Iran-US war. It is understood that due to the West Asia conflict, oil tankers are dispatched only after payments are done. Dealers said that even after paying the money and giving the requisition, tankers are delayed for two or three days.
Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association President Amarender Reddy said that the fuel stations are compelled to shut down due to disruption in the supply chain. “If the money is paid but the fuel is not delivered for three days, the station has to be closed. If it is closed for eight days a month, two days a week, the operating costs will not come down, right?’ he said.
Several fuel stations in Khammam and Bhadradri districts have been temporarily closed due to shortage of diesel and petrol. In addition to Khammam city, motorists queued up for petrol at Vinayakpuram station in Ashwaraopet mandal besides Kallur, Manuguru and Sathupalli. Large cans were lined up near the IOC station in Vemsur.
In Hyderabad, 'no-stock boards' have been put up at some stations, including Himayathnagar. The situation elsewhere is normal.
More than fifteen petrol stations in Suryapet district have been temporarily closed and no stock boards have been put up there as well. Likewise, a station in Maddirala has been without petrol and diesel for three days.
A station manager in Kodad town paid about Rs 25 lakh to an oil company for two tankers three days ago. He said that the station had to be closed as the fuel did not arrive even on Sunday.
ETV Bharat recently carried out a special report about a similar fuel shortage at several fuel stations in Andhra Pradesh with one lorry even running out of diesel on the National Highway 16.
Read More: