ETV Bharat / state

After Andhra Pradesh, Fuel Shortage Hits Telangana; Dealers Say 25 Percent Of Stations Closed

Hyderabad: Fuel stations in Telangana are reporting a fuel shortage while citing a shift in the mode of payment by oil companies owing to the evolving West Asia conflict.

The Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association said that about 25% of the fuel stations across the state have temporarily closed owing to the disruption in the supply chain.

Usually, oil companies used to supply petrol and diesel while payments could be done in the evening or the next day. The situation changed with the Iran-US war. It is understood that due to the West Asia conflict, oil tankers are dispatched only after payments are done. Dealers said that even after paying the money and giving the requisition, tankers are delayed for two or three days.

Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association President Amarender Reddy said that the fuel stations are compelled to shut down due to disruption in the supply chain. “If the money is paid but the fuel is not delivered for three days, the station has to be closed. If it is closed for eight days a month, two days a week, the operating costs will not come down, right?’ he said.

Several fuel stations in Khammam and Bhadradri districts have been temporarily closed due to shortage of diesel and petrol. In addition to Khammam city, motorists queued up for petrol at Vinayakpuram station in Ashwaraopet mandal besides Kallur, Manuguru and Sathupalli. Large cans were lined up near the IOC station in Vemsur.