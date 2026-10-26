After Anant Singh's Expulsion, JDU Takes Action Against Wife Neelam Devi
The latest order follows a series of disciplinary decisions after public disagreements over the party's candidate and criticism of its senior leadership, reports Avinash Kumar.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
Patna: The Janata Dal (United) has taken action against Mokama MLA Anant Singh's wife, Neelam Devi. The party removed her from the 20-Point Programme Implementation Committee. Following her removal, she has also lost her rank as a Minister of State.
The Cabinet Secretariat Department issued the order, adding to the political developments following the party's disciplinary action against the couple.
The party cancelled Neelam's primary membership and expelled her for six years.
On Saturday, the JDU expelled Anant for six years after he openly opposed the party's candidate, Neeraj Kumar, in the Bihar Legislative Council elections.
Anant had campaigned against Neeraj in the Patna Graduate Constituency election for the Legislative Council and openly backed rival candidate Anuj Singh. He continued to oppose the party's candidate despite warnings from senior leaders and the party's top leadership.
Despite attempts to resolve the differences, Anant continued to defy party directives. He also made several sharp personal attacks on Neeraj in public and raised serious questions about how the party leadership functions.
Continued opposition led to disciplinary action against Anant and his wife.
Neelam entered electoral politics after Anant lost his Assembly membership in 2022, following the recovery of an AK-47. She contested the Mokama by-election on a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket and won.
In 2024, she joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary later appointed her to the reconstituted State-Level Programme Implementation Committee, making her Minister of State.
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