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After Anant Singh's Expulsion, JDU Takes Action Against Wife Neelam Devi

Anant Singh and his wife Neelam Devi. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: The Janata Dal (United) has taken action against Mokama MLA Anant Singh's wife, Neelam Devi. The party removed her from the 20-Point Programme Implementation Committee. Following her removal, she has also lost her rank as a Minister of State.

The Cabinet Secretariat Department issued the order, adding to the political developments following the party's disciplinary action against the couple.

The party cancelled Neelam's primary membership and expelled her for six years. On Saturday, the JDU expelled Anant for six years after he openly opposed the party's candidate, Neeraj Kumar, in the Bihar Legislative Council elections. Anant had campaigned against Neeraj in the Patna Graduate Constituency election for the Legislative Council and openly backed rival candidate Anuj Singh. He continued to oppose the party's candidate despite warnings from senior leaders and the party's top leadership.