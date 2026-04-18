After 79 Years, Remote Tribal Hamlet In Karnataka Gets Electricity; Medaganane Finally Lit Up
Under the project, homes in the village as well as street light installation have received electricity connection.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Chamarajanagar: A remote tribal hamlet in Karnataka has received electricity for the first time since Independence.
A tribal settlement under the Male Mahadeshwar Hills Village Panchayat in Hanur taluk, Medaganane received its first electricity line on Friday by the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation. Under the project, homes in the village as well as street light installation have received electricity connection.
It was back in September 2023 when Siddaramaiah visited the Male Mahadeshwar Hills when the district administration requested him to facilitate electricity connections for 31 hamlets in the region which had no electricity. After which approvals from the Forest Department were sought and the work was started.
The hamlet, located within the Male Mahadeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, had remained without power even before Independence due to its remote forest location and regulatory constraints.
Officials said a broader plan had been drawn up to provide electricity to 22 villages under the Kollegal division. While infrastructure work had been completed in several locations earlier, implementation was delayed due to pending forest clearances. With approvals now granted, electrification efforts are being rolled out in phases.
Residents of Medaganane have been protesting for electricity for over a week. Earlier this week, a resident, Kempamma, wrote to the Chief Minister seeking mercy killing since the villagers have been living in dire conditions.
“We are living like wild animals without basic amenities. Even after 79 years of Independence, we have not seen electricity or proper roads. Authorities have delayed our demands,” she wrote in her letter.
Speaking to reporters, Kempamma highlighted the lack of drinking water, poor road connectivity and threats from wild animals, including elephants and tigers. “We have been protesting for days. It is better to die than to live like this,” she said.
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