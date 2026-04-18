ETV Bharat / state

After 79 Years, Remote Tribal Hamlet In Karnataka Gets Electricity; Medaganane Finally Lit Up

Chamarajanagar: A remote tribal hamlet in Karnataka has received electricity for the first time since Independence.

A tribal settlement under the Male Mahadeshwar Hills Village Panchayat in Hanur taluk, Medaganane received its first electricity line on Friday by the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation. Under the project, homes in the village as well as street light installation have received electricity connection.

It was back in September 2023 when Siddaramaiah visited the Male Mahadeshwar Hills when the district administration requested him to facilitate electricity connections for 31 hamlets in the region which had no electricity. After which approvals from the Forest Department were sought and the work was started.

The hamlet, located within the Male Mahadeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, had remained without power even before Independence due to its remote forest location and regulatory constraints.