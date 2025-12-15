After 75 Years Of Darkness, Electricity Reaches Gujarat's Sudavad Village
Once dependent on lamps, lanterns, and limited solar light, the houses of the village are now glowing with electric bulbs.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 6:21 PM IST
Amreli: After more than seven decades of independence, electricity has finally illuminated the homes of Sudavad village of Gujarat, ending 70–75 years of life in darkness for 15 families.
Once dependent on lamps, lanterns, and limited solar light, the houses of the village are now glowing with electric bulbs. State’s energy minister Kaushik Vekariya visited the homes that received electricity and the people of Sudavad, as the atmosphere was filled with joy in the village.
Monday proved to be a historic day for about 15 families living in the Bada area, about one and a half kilometers from Sudavad village in Bagasara. The day saw lights glow, symbolizing a powerful journey from darkness to light.
Local resident Haribhai Makwana said, “We used to manage with the light of lamps and lanterns. We have solar panels, but we didn't get enough light. Today, after 75 years, electricity has come to our homes, and with the arrival of electricity, our children will be able to study peacefully at night. Since this area is affected by wildlife, there was a fear of the attack, but now the electric light will also increase the sense of security.”
Sudavad village Sarpanch Pravinbhai Asodariya highlighted that consistent follow-up over the past year led to success. With the support of PGVCL, a proposal was approved, Jyotigram poles were installed, and free electricity connections were provided to the 15 households as documentation continues.
Junagadh PGVCL executive engineer KB Patel confirmed that electricity was extended under the Jyotigram Scheme, ensuring immediate relief to the families. Calling it a challenging yet meaningful achievement, the energy minister said that bringing electricity to such remote and long-neglected areas was much needed.
Read more