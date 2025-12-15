ETV Bharat / state

After 75 Years Of Darkness, Electricity Reaches Gujarat's Sudavad Village

Amreli: After more than seven decades of independence, electricity has finally illuminated the homes of Sudavad village of Gujarat, ending 70–75 years of life in darkness for 15 families.

Once dependent on lamps, lanterns, and limited solar light, the houses of the village are now glowing with electric bulbs. State’s energy minister Kaushik Vekariya visited the homes that received electricity and the people of Sudavad, as the atmosphere was filled with joy in the village.

Monday proved to be a historic day for about 15 families living in the Bada area, about one and a half kilometers from Sudavad village in Bagasara. The day saw lights glow, symbolizing a powerful journey from darkness to light.