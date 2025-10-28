After 70 Years, Karnataka Introduces New Police Cap; Siddaramaiah Says Change Will Sharpen Professionalism
Siddaramaiah said he awaits a corresponding change in how the force performs its duties, with greater efficiency and professionalism.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 8:22 PM IST
Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday unveiled and distributed a new P-cap to police personnel, saying the change, the first in seven decades, is intended to improve professionalism and reduce crime through more efficient policing.
Speaking at the Vidhana Soudha banquet hall during the distribution ceremony and the launch of a new anti-narcotics task force, Siddaramaiah said he personally chose the P-cap to replace the slouch cap that constables have worn for many years. He noted that the older cap had been in use since 1956 and called for a broader shift in the force toward greater skill and discipline.
“The change in the cap is only the start. We must see a corresponding change in how the force performs its duties, with greater efficiency and professionalism,” he said. He added that strengthening policing would help reduce crime in society.
Siddaramaiah also cited the India Justice report, saying Karnataka ranks first among states on several measures of the justice system. He announced the formation of a dedicated anti-narcotics task force to work toward a drug-free state, and said the new unit will be backed by the Sanmitra programme to monitor drug peddlers.
Referring to past unrest in Mangaluru, he said the situation there had been brought under control after changes in police leadership. “We must stop crime, conduct better investigations and ensure offenders are punished,” he said. “When police do their job well, it is an asset to the government.”
Avoiding ties with criminals
Siddaramaiah warned officers against cultivating links with criminals or becoming involved with real estate deals. He criticised police who know who the drug peddlers and rowdies are but fail to arrest them, and urged strict action to prevent small offenders from turning into major criminals. “Do not maintain relationships with criminals. If fear of police among criminals is decreasing, reflect on why that is happening,” he said.
Home Minister G. Parameshwara described the day as historic for the force. He traced the change in headgear back to the British era and said the slouch cap was introduced in Karnataka in 1973. Plans to change the cap had been discussed in the past, including in 2015, he said, but the move did not materialise then. This time, after studying caps used by police in other states, Siddaramaiah opted for the P-cap, Parameshwara added.
Parameshwara said that apart from maintaining law and order over the past two and a half years, the department has not allowed conditions that threaten public safety to arise. He credited the department’s personnel for upholding the rule of law.
Transfers and staffing changes
Siddaramaiah further said he has approved many proposals related to the department. He announced a legal change to restrict transfers for officers from the rank of inspector up to superintendent of police for up to two years, allowing them to serve at least two years at the same posting to ensure continuity and effectiveness.
On recruitment, the chief minister cleared the hiring of 8,500 police constables out of about 14,000 vacant constable posts statewide, including vacancies in the Karnataka State Reserve Police. He said 545 police sub-inspectors are already in training and 402 PSIs have been recruited. An official notification on the new constable recruitment will be issued within a week, he said.
Under a police housing scheme, Siddaramaiah said 16,000 police quarters have been constructed and the programme will be extended for another five years.
Anti-narcotics push and monitoring
The new anti-narcotics task force was launched as part of efforts to curb a rising drug problem despite ongoing operations. Siddaramaiah said the state would step up surveillance on drug peddlers and that the Sanmitra programme is being rolled out for that purpose.
DGP Dr M. A. Salim said the government has addressed about 85 percent of long-standing staffing demands in the police department, a move he said would boost morale. He welcomed the inauguration of the separate anti-narcotics task force as a timely measure against the social harm caused by drug addiction.
A warning against politicising duty
Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar urged police to remain steadfast in their duties regardless of which party is in power. He warned that resigning under political pressure would undermine the system and public trust. He also criticised some officers who, during previous administrations, removed their uniforms at certain religious observances and wore saffron garments, saying such actions damage individual dignity and the reputation of the department. “Do not allow political considerations or the desire to please others to compromise your integrity,” he said.
The ceremony marked a symbolic change in the appearance of Karnataka’s police, but officials stressed it was part of a larger drive to strengthen institutions, improve investigations, and step up action against narcotics.
Read more