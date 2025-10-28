ETV Bharat / state

After 70 Years, Karnataka Introduces New Police Cap; Siddaramaiah Says Change Will Sharpen Professionalism

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday unveiled and distributed a new P-cap to police personnel, saying the change, the first in seven decades, is intended to improve professionalism and reduce crime through more efficient policing.

Speaking at the Vidhana Soudha banquet hall during the distribution ceremony and the launch of a new anti-narcotics task force, Siddaramaiah said he personally chose the P-cap to replace the slouch cap that constables have worn for many years. He noted that the older cap had been in use since 1956 and called for a broader shift in the force toward greater skill and discipline.

“The change in the cap is only the start. We must see a corresponding change in how the force performs its duties, with greater efficiency and professionalism,” he said. He added that strengthening policing would help reduce crime in society.

Siddaramaiah also cited the India Justice report, saying Karnataka ranks first among states on several measures of the justice system. He announced the formation of a dedicated anti-narcotics task force to work toward a drug-free state, and said the new unit will be backed by the Sanmitra programme to monitor drug peddlers.

Referring to past unrest in Mangaluru, he said the situation there had been brought under control after changes in police leadership. “We must stop crime, conduct better investigations and ensure offenders are punished,” he said. “When police do their job well, it is an asset to the government.”

Avoiding ties with criminals

Siddaramaiah warned officers against cultivating links with criminals or becoming involved with real estate deals. He criticised police who know who the drug peddlers and rowdies are but fail to arrest them, and urged strict action to prevent small offenders from turning into major criminals. “Do not maintain relationships with criminals. If fear of police among criminals is decreasing, reflect on why that is happening,” he said.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara described the day as historic for the force. He traced the change in headgear back to the British era and said the slouch cap was introduced in Karnataka in 1973. Plans to change the cap had been discussed in the past, including in 2015, he said, but the move did not materialise then. This time, after studying caps used by police in other states, Siddaramaiah opted for the P-cap, Parameshwara added.

Parameshwara said that apart from maintaining law and order over the past two and a half years, the department has not allowed conditions that threaten public safety to arise. He credited the department’s personnel for upholding the rule of law.

Transfers and staffing changes