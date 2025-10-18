After 54 Years, Banke Bihari Temple Vault To Be Opened Today
The apex court on September 29 decided to open the basement, and an order for it was issued by the District Magistrate on October 17.
Mathura: After 54 years, the vault under the sanctum sanctorum of the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindaban will be opened at 2 pm on Saturday, on the occasion of Dhanteras, in the presence of an 11-member committee formed by the Supreme Court. The entire process to compile a list of all items to assess the temple's wealth will be videographed.
It is estimated that diamonds, jewellery, gold, and silver ornaments are stored in the vault, which was opened for the last time in 1971, and an attempt to open it in 1990 failed. It is said that Sheshnag (revered as the king of all serpent deities) protects the basement.
The high-powered committee comprises retired high court judge Ashok Kumar, civil judge Shipra Dubey, city magistrate, CO, the accounting officer of the temple, senior superintendent of police, additional superintendent of police, district magistrate, and four goswamis (sebaits) of the temple.
Shailendra Goswami of the temple management said the basement will be opened under the direction of the civil judge (junior division), which will be videographed. "All committee members will be present during the entire process. The items recovered from the basement in 1971 will no longer be there, as the management committee had stored them in the locker of the State Bank of India."
