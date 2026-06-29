ETV Bharat / state

Haridwar Man Mixed Poison In Ailing Wife's Medicine, Nabbed 5 Months After Her Death

Haridwar: Uttarakhand police have arrested a man for allegedly poisoning his wife to death, nearly five months after the incident, following forensic confirmation that the woman died after consuming a toxic substance.

According to police, the accused Afzal, a resident of Haridwar, used to allegedly administer her poison mixed in her medicine. The accused, when interrogated by police, said he was "frustrated by her prolonged illness".

The case came to light after the victim's brother, Mohammad Aneesh, lodged a complaint on February 4, 2026, alleging that his sister's husband had administered a poisonous substance to her in the guise of treatment, leading to her death during medical care.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. Station House Officer (SHO) Amarjeet Singh said physical evidence was collected from the scene, while viscera samples were sent for forensic examination after the post-mortem.