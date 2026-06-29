Haridwar Man Mixed Poison In Ailing Wife's Medicine, Nabbed 5 Months After Her Death
Haridwar Police arrested the husband after an FSL report confirmed a toxic substance caused his wife's death during treatment.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 12:11 PM IST
Haridwar: Uttarakhand police have arrested a man for allegedly poisoning his wife to death, nearly five months after the incident, following forensic confirmation that the woman died after consuming a toxic substance.
According to police, the accused Afzal, a resident of Haridwar, used to allegedly administer her poison mixed in her medicine. The accused, when interrogated by police, said he was "frustrated by her prolonged illness".
The case came to light after the victim's brother, Mohammad Aneesh, lodged a complaint on February 4, 2026, alleging that his sister's husband had administered a poisonous substance to her in the guise of treatment, leading to her death during medical care.
Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. Station House Officer (SHO) Amarjeet Singh said physical evidence was collected from the scene, while viscera samples were sent for forensic examination after the post-mortem.
The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report confirmed that the woman died due to the consumption of a poisonous substance. Based on the scientific evidence and other findings, police intensified efforts to trace the accused.
"The accused had been absconding to evade arrest. On June 27, we received information that he was planning to flee the area and was near the Badhedi Rajputana highway bridge at Shantarshah. A police team surrounded the location and arrested Afzal, a resident of Mirzapur Mustafabad. During interrogation, he admitted that he was distressed by his wife's prolonged illness and poisoned her," SHO Amarjeet Singh said.
According to the victim's family, the couple had been married for 20 years and the woman had been suffering from illness for the past four years. Her brother alleged that instead of arranging proper treatment, the accused mixed agricultural poison with her medicine, causing her condition to deteriorate.
Police said the accused later admitted his wife to the hospital in an attempt to conceal the crime. However, before her death, the woman had realised the alleged conspiracy, and her statement was recorded by a Naib Tehsildar.
"Scientific evidence was given top priority during the investigation. The FSL report and other evidence confirmed death due to poisoning. The absconding accused was arrested, produced before the court and has been sent to judicial custody," Singh said.
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