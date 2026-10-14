After 40 Years, Ravi Water Flows To Jammu Kashmir From Punjab But Ageing Canal Limits The Flow
The Ravi-Tawi canal received its first water flow in 40 years from Punjab, but it needs upgrade to safely carry full capacity, reports Amir Tantray
Published : October 14, 2026 at 9:28 PM IST
Jammu: After a 40-year hiatus caused by inter-state disputes, the Ravi-Tawi irrigation canal in Jammu and Kashmir has successfully received its first significant water flow of 500 cusecs from the Shahpur Kandi barrage of Punjab, officials said.
The water release by the neighbouring state is seen as a major milestone toward providing crucial irrigation to thousands of hectares of rain-fed agricultural land across the Kandi belt of Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
However, officials said the canal needs structural upgrade before it can safely carry its full design capacity of 1,150 cusecs.
"Long-term neglect, silt accumulation and damaged embankments currently prevent the network from utilising the complete allocation of water. This needs an estimated cost of over Rs 500 crore," they said.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Superintending Engineer (SE) Ravi-Tawi, Sohan Lal said the upgradation proposal had already been sent to the Central Water Commission (CWC), which was estimated at around Rs 532 crore.
"The CWC returned the proposal a couple of times, after which we made some changes. Once the money is alloted, the upgradation work of the canal will be done, after which a full quantity of water will address the issue of irrigation in the Kandi belt of these two districts," he said.
The 79.9-kilometre Ravi-Tawi canal originates at the Shahpur Kandi barrage in Pathankot, Punjab and extends to the Ramgarh area of Samba district. Once fully operational, it will irrigate over 32,000 hectares of agricultural land in Kathua and Samba districts, which currently rely entirely on rainwater. Due to persistent water shortages, large tracts of land, primarily used for paddy cultivation, remain uncultivated.
The core dispute between Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir over the Shahpur Kandi barrage and Ranjit Sagar dam stems from a 1979 agreement signed by then-Chief Ministers Parkash Singh Badal and Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. For decades, the project remained stalled as both states repeatedly traded blame over unfulfilled commitments.
As per the original pact, Punjab had to give Jammu and Kashmir 20 per cent of the power from the Ranjit Sagar Dam, build a 2.5-kilometre canal connection and provide both land compensation and employment to J&K families displaced by the dam's reservoir. But Punjab demanded over Rs 900 crore as an outstanding share of construction, including the construction of Ranjit Sagar Dam.
Following a recent de-escalation of tensions between both state governments, Punjab initially released a limited volume of water into the canal last year. This year, after the Jammu and Kashmir irrigation department executed targeted repair works, the canal’s intake successfully scaled up to 500 cusecs.
Moving forward, local authorities have shifted their focus toward comprehensive infrastructure upgrades and are currently awaiting critical funding clearance from the CWC.
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