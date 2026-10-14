ETV Bharat / state

After 40 Years, Ravi Water Flows To Jammu Kashmir From Punjab But Ageing Canal Limits The Flow

Representational Image | A view of River Tawi from fourth bridge following flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall, in Jammu on September 02, 2025 ( File/ANI )

Jammu: After a 40-year hiatus caused by inter-state disputes, the Ravi-Tawi irrigation canal in Jammu and Kashmir has successfully received its first significant water flow of 500 cusecs from the Shahpur Kandi barrage of Punjab, officials said.

The water release by the neighbouring state is seen as a major milestone toward providing crucial irrigation to thousands of hectares of rain-fed agricultural land across the Kandi belt of Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, officials said the canal needs structural upgrade before it can safely carry its full design capacity of 1,150 cusecs. "Long-term neglect, silt accumulation and damaged embankments currently prevent the network from utilising the complete allocation of water. This needs an estimated cost of over Rs 500 crore," they said. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Superintending Engineer (SE) Ravi-Tawi, Sohan Lal said the upgradation proposal had already been sent to the Central Water Commission (CWC), which was estimated at around Rs 532 crore. "The CWC returned the proposal a couple of times, after which we made some changes. Once the money is alloted, the upgradation work of the canal will be done, after which a full quantity of water will address the issue of irrigation in the Kandi belt of these two districts," he said.