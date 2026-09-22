ETV Bharat / state

After 35 Years, Odisha Woman Reconnects With Family Through Video Call

Mandi: For nearly 35 years, Pramila had been away from her family in Odisha. Her relatives had long lost hope of seeing her again. Then, one day, a video call brought them face to face.

The moment Pramila appeared on the screen, emotions ran high. Her family members broke down in tears as they saw her after decades. For Pramila, too, it was a chance to reconnect with the people and relationships she had been separated from for years.

Pramila is originally from Alupua panchayat in Odisha’s Kendrapara district. In some government records, she was identified as Ramkali Malik. The search for her family began with a few fragments of her past and several people working together under the ‘Mission Apno Tak’ initiative. The breakthrough came when Balh Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Smritika Negi, along with Tehsil Welfare Officer Dharamshila, visited an old-age home in Bhangrotu and spoke to Pramila.

Odisha woman Pramila on a video call with her family (ETV Bharat)

During their conversation, Pramila recalled parts of her home and past life. A tattoo bearing a name in the Odia language on her arm emerged as an important clue. She also mentioned Cuttack and other places in Odisha. These details led the search towards Kendrapara.