After 35 Years, Odisha Woman Reconnects With Family Through Video Call
A tattoo and fragments of memories helped trace an Odisha woman living in Himachal to her family after nearly 35 years.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Mandi: For nearly 35 years, Pramila had been away from her family in Odisha. Her relatives had long lost hope of seeing her again. Then, one day, a video call brought them face to face.
The moment Pramila appeared on the screen, emotions ran high. Her family members broke down in tears as they saw her after decades. For Pramila, too, it was a chance to reconnect with the people and relationships she had been separated from for years.
Pramila is originally from Alupua panchayat in Odisha’s Kendrapara district. In some government records, she was identified as Ramkali Malik. The search for her family began with a few fragments of her past and several people working together under the ‘Mission Apno Tak’ initiative. The breakthrough came when Balh Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Smritika Negi, along with Tehsil Welfare Officer Dharamshila, visited an old-age home in Bhangrotu and spoke to Pramila.
During their conversation, Pramila recalled parts of her home and past life. A tattoo bearing a name in the Odia language on her arm emerged as an important clue. She also mentioned Cuttack and other places in Odisha. These details led the search towards Kendrapara.
Short videos of Pramila’s conversations were shared with India Care Volunteer Network social worker and national coordinator, Sabita Chanda, who helped trace her family in Odisha. The Odisha Police also extended assistance. Sabita Chanda, along with IPS officer Arun Bothra, who oversees the railway police and coastal security in Odisha, and Odisha Police officer Amit Kumar, shared information that helped the search move forward.
After continued efforts and verification, the family was finally traced. Pramila then spoke to her relatives over a video call, nearly35 years after she had been separated from them. Her family, which had stopped expecting to find her, was overwhelmed with emotion on seeing her again.
How Pramila travelled from Odisha to Himachal Pradesh remains unclear. She spent time at a mental healthcare centre in Shimla between 2011 and 2018. She later stayed at Nari Niketan in Shimla before moving to the old-age home at Bhangrotu, where she received care and support. When Pramila went missing from Odisha, her son was only around one-and-a-half years old. He is now 37.
Her case is among several such reunions facilitated by ‘Mission Apno Tak’. The initiative has recently helped reconnect Mamta from Punjab, Saira Bano from Tamil Nadu and Ramana from Karnataka with their families after years of separation. Sakamma, another Karnataka woman staying at the Bhangrotu old-age home, was also reunited with her family after two decades.
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