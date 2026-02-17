After 27 Years, J&K High Court Acquits Man In Attempt To Murder Case
On January 24, 1999, Balwant Singh, Darshana Devi and Naseeb Singh were injured after being shot by Manjeet Singh and another accused, Manveer Singh.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
Srinagar: For nearly 27 years, Manjeet Singh had been living in the shadow of a moment that changed the course of his life - a winter evening in 1999 that led to his arrest, conviction, and decades-long wait for justice. The wait finally ended when the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh altered his conviction from attempt to murder to causing simple hurt, sentencing him to a period he had already undergone.
The five-page judgment, pronounced by Justice Sanjay Parihar, brought closure not just to a legal case but to a chapter of uncertainty that had followed Manjeet Singh since his early thirties. Singh, a resident of Village Channi in Samba district, had spent many years behind the bars.
At the time of filing the appeal, he was lodged in District Jail Amphalla in Jammu. He had challenged the October 3, 2011 judgment of the Principal Sessions Judge, Samba, which had sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 307 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).
The case traced back to January 24, 1999, when Balwant Singh, Darshana Devi and Naseeb Singh reported that Manjeet Singh and another accused, Manveer Singh, confronted them outside their home amid simmering tensions.
According to the prosecution, Manjeet Singh allegedly retrieved a 12-bore gun from his house, climbed onto a rooftop, and fired in their direction, leaving the three with pellet injuries. The police registered FIR No. 20/1999 under Sections 307 and 34 of RPC (Ranbir Penal Code) and Section 3/25 of the Arms Act.
Manveer Singh was later declared a juvenile while Manjeet Singh faced trial as an adult. In 2011, the trial court convicted him for attempt to murder, concluding that firing a gun toward the victims demonstrated an intent to kill.
Through his lawyers, advocates BS Manhas and Mandeep Singh, Manjeet Singh argued that while injuries had occurred, they were simple and not life-threatening. They argued that the prosecution had failed to prove that Manjeet Singh intended to kill anyone, which is the core requirement for an attempt to murder conviction.
On the other side, Deputy Advocate General Vishal Bharti defended the trial court's judgment, arguing that injured witnesses had given consistent testimony supported by medical evidence.
After reviewing the record, the high court found that the prosecution had not established the most crucial element - intent to kill. "The prosecution has also failed to demonstrate beyond reasonable doubt that the appellant had the requisite intention or knowledge to cause death, which is the essential ingredient of an offence under Section 307 RPC," Justice Parihar held.
The court noted that while injuries were real, the evidence did not conclusively show that Manjeet Singh had fired with the intention to end lives. "The evidence on record does not conclusively establish that the fire was directly aimed at the injured; nor does it exclude the possibility that the pellets might have scattered after striking a hard object. In the absence of clear proof of intention to commit murder, the conviction under Section 307 RPC cannot be sustained,” the judge observed.
While the court rejected the attempt to murder conviction, it did not absolve Manjeet Singh entirely. It held him responsible for causing hurt with a dangerous weapon under Section 324 RPC. “The evidence unmistakably proves that the injured persons sustained simple hurt by use of a dangerous weapon. The act attributed to the appellant squarely falls within the ambit of Section 324 RPC,” the court said. The judge also acknowledged the human cost of prolonged litigation.
“The appellant has already undergone custody for four days and has faced the ordeal of trial and appeal for more than twenty years,” the court noted. Taking these factors into account, the court sentenced Manjeet Singh to the period already undergone and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000, with a default imprisonment of one month if unpaid.
“The conviction of the appellant under Section 307 RPC is set aside and is altered to one under Section 324 RPC. The appellant is sentenced to the period already undergone and fine of Rs 5000,” the court ordered.
Also Read