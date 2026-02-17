ETV Bharat / state

After 27 Years, J&K High Court Acquits Man In Attempt To Murder Case

Srinagar: For nearly 27 years, Manjeet Singh had been living in the shadow of a moment that changed the course of his life - a winter evening in 1999 that led to his arrest, conviction, and decades-long wait for justice. The wait finally ended when the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh altered his conviction from attempt to murder to causing simple hurt, sentencing him to a period he had already undergone.

The five-page judgment, pronounced by Justice Sanjay Parihar, brought closure not just to a legal case but to a chapter of uncertainty that had followed Manjeet Singh since his early thirties. Singh, a resident of Village Channi in Samba district, had spent many years behind the bars.

At the time of filing the appeal, he was lodged in District Jail Amphalla in Jammu. He had challenged the October 3, 2011 judgment of the Principal Sessions Judge, Samba, which had sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 307 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

The case traced back to January 24, 1999, when Balwant Singh, Darshana Devi and Naseeb Singh reported that Manjeet Singh and another accused, Manveer Singh, confronted them outside their home amid simmering tensions.

According to the prosecution, Manjeet Singh allegedly retrieved a 12-bore gun from his house, climbed onto a rooftop, and fired in their direction, leaving the three with pellet injuries. The police registered FIR No. 20/1999 under Sections 307 and 34 of RPC (Ranbir Penal Code) and Section 3/25 of the Arms Act.

Manveer Singh was later declared a juvenile while Manjeet Singh faced trial as an adult. In 2011, the trial court convicted him for attempt to murder, concluding that firing a gun toward the victims demonstrated an intent to kill.

Through his lawyers, advocates BS Manhas and Mandeep Singh, Manjeet Singh argued that while injuries had occurred, they were simple and not life-threatening. They argued that the prosecution had failed to prove that Manjeet Singh intended to kill anyone, which is the core requirement for an attempt to murder conviction.